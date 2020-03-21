The Louisiana Department of Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16. The deaths of a 77-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 53-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported today.
The number of parishes with identified cases of the virus grew to 29 Saturday morning with the first report of an Evangeline Parish resident testing positive for the coronavirus.
The number of cases identified through the state’s reference lab and commercial labs rose to 585 as of Saturday morning, up from 537 Friday evening.
The number of tests administered at commercial labs is now being tracked, with 1,535 reported to the state so far. The number of state lab tests increased from 1,084 Friday evening to 1,230 Saturday morning.
As more testing sites come online, the number of known infections in the state will likely continue to rise quickly.
In addition to the two deaths reported Saturday morning, LDH reported four COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, a 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported to all have underlying medical conditions.
The deaths of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House — the fifth fatality from the New Orleans retirement home — were reported Thursday, although it is not clear when they died
The first two known deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 occurred last week in New Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Five victims were all residents of Lambeth House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old. One other New Orleans patient has also died.
Two other deaths, one in Jefferson Parish and one in St. James Parish, are also attributed to COVID-19.
Statistics released Saturday show that the largest age group of known COVID-19 cases is still made up of people between 40 and 49 years of age, with 125 cases. The second-largest group is the 60 to 69 age group at 119 cases, closely followed by the 70 and above age group with 116 cases. The 50 to 59 age group has 107 cases and the 30 to 39 range has climbed to 81 cases.
The breakdown by age also includes 36 cases in the 18 to 29 age group and one case under 18 years of age.
The identified cases so far are predominantly in female patients, with 55 percent to 45 percent for males.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 8 cases
• Ascension - 3 cases
• Assumption - 1 case
• Bossier - 5 cases
• Caddo - 13 cases
• Calcasieu - 4 cases
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• DeSoto - 2 cases
• East Baton Rouge - 8 cases
• Evangeline - 1 case
• Iberia - 2 cases
• Iberville - 1 case
• Jefferson - 116 cases, 2 deaths
• Lafayette - 6 cases
• Lafourche - 5 cases
• Livingston - 1 case
• Orleans - 352 cases, 12 deaths
• Plaquemines - 1 case
• Rapides - 3 cases
• St. Bernard - 6 cases
• St. Charles - 7 cases
• St. James - 1 case, 1 death
• St. John the Baptist - 7 cases
• St. Landry - 2 cases
• St. Tammany - 14 cases
• Tangipahoa - 1 case
• Terrebonne - 8 cases
• Washington - 2 cases
• Webster - 1 case
• West Baton Rouge - 3 cases