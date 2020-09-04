Experienced, talented St. Martinville team preps for season

ST. MARTINVILLE — A talented, experienced group of players will take the field next month when St. Martinville opens the football season at parish rival Breaux Bridge.
SMHS head coach Vincent DeRouen returns seven starters on offense and eight on defense from a team that finished with a 5-6 mark in 2019.
“We’re still young,” DeRouen said. “Last year, we played a lot of freshmen and sophomores. This year, they’re juniors and sophomores.
“They still have a lot of growing to do, but you can clearly see the difference with the guys both physically and mentally.”
Junior quarterback Tanner Harrison (6-2, 196) will direct the SMHS offense.
“Tanner is back at the quarterback spot,” DeRouen said. “He led us last year in rushing and passing. He’s finally believing in his role as the quarterback.
“Tanner didn’t want to be the quarterback at first. He wanted to be a receiver because he started for us as a freshman receiver.”
In a 28-27 district win over Erath, Harrison completed 7 of 11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
“He has a really good arm,” DeRouen said. “As last season went on, he began to accept his role at quarterback and it paid off, because he made all-district. We’re expecting some outstanding things from him.”
When Harrison throws the football, he’ll frequently look for receiver Harvey Broussard.
A 6-4, 175-pound sophomore, Broussard picked up his first group of scholarship offers last month.
“Florida State, Mississippi State and Hawaii have offered him,” DeRouen said. “He’s a real good basketball player, but some people think he’s Sunday-good in football.
“He’s not a thick kid, but he’s strong and isn’t shy about hitting the weights. He made strides by improving his route-running skills and recognition of coverages. He’s had a good summer with learning the plays and learning techniques.”
Mandrel Butler (5-11, 180, Jr.) will see action on both sides of the ball.
“Mandrel started both ways for us last year,” his coach said. “He will play mainly on defense, but when we need tough yards, he’s going to get the ball on offense at running back.
“He has some college interest, and he’s a tough, hard-nosed player. He’s up there with the best ones with his coverage skills. He’s going to be on the other team’s best receiver every time. We’re not going to try to make that a secret.”
Butler will be joined in the secondary by senior free safety Xavier Kately (6-2, 180).
“Kately is the type of player you want on your team,” DeRouen said. “He’s going to be on time, every day, and he’s going to go to work. He’s going to work hard and he’s going to make sure his teammates are working hard around him, also.
“He may not have the God-given talent of some other players, but he makes up for it with his work ethic.”
Kately, who holds an offer from Texas Southern, has a knack for intercepting passes.
“He might have finished with 8 or 10 picks and a couple of touchdowns,” DeRouen said.
“He’s a student of the game, an intelligent kid with a good football IQ. This will be his third year starting at free safety.”
On the defensive front, junior Quinton Butler (6-0, 255) will transition from nose tackle to defensive end.
“He has a motor,” DeRouen said. “We’re going to move him from the inside to defensive end, and we think that’s going to help him and us a lot.
“He played inside last year where he got double teamed. On the edge, we think he can be outstanding. He led us in sacks. He’s going to be a three-year starter as a junior.”