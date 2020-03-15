As the measures for "flattening the curve" of the coronavirus pandemic begin to take effect, some local businesses are already closing their doors to the public.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced last week the closure of Shadows-on-the-Teche, and others are beginning to follow suit.
Diners stopping at the Golden Wok on S. Lewis Street found a note taped to the door announcing the owners' decision to close until further notice because of concern for "our family's safety and your safety" as the coronavirus pandemic grows.
Even volunteer operations are rethinking the wisdom of staying open.
"The level of emergency announced by local elected leaders has forced me to reconsider my offer to take kids in a 'gardening camp' during the corona break," posted Envision da Berry founder Phanat Xanamane. "The Iberia Community Garden Co-op will be closed to the public until further notice."
Some businesses will continue to operate, but without open office hours. The Daily Iberian has closed its lobby, continuing to handle subscriber's calls but without the option of walk-in service until further notice.
Others like Walmart, are curtailing hours.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a halt to gatherings of 250 people or more in his statement Friday, but the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta is raising the ante, recommending a reduction of gatherings to groups of 50 or less.
If you have a business that is changing its operating hours, closing its doors to the public while continuing to operate, or closing entirely during the pandemic, email news@daily-iberian.com so we can compile a list of changes for the public.