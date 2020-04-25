Although some people had been expecting a post-Easter surge in newly reported cases of COVID-19 in the weeks after the holiday, that uptick in infections has not appeared as data showed the outbreak continues to wane in Louisiana.
In its Saturday update, the Louisiana Department of Health showed only 26,512 reported cases, an increase of 372 over Friday’s total. The state added 43 COVID-19 deaths, to bring the total to 1,644. Although a single day does not make a trend, that is roughly two-thirds of Friday’s increase.
As of Wednesday, 59 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing..
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose from 231 to 240 based on 1,944 tests. The number of deaths increased as well, from 13 to 15.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose to 219, up one from 218 on Friday with 1,602 tests. The number of deaths remained at 14.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of three cases, from 171 known cases to 178, after 941 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish climbed to 20.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by only two to 442, with fatalities continuing to rest at 17 for a solid week. There have been 8,157 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose to 6,297, with 20,399 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish reached 6,007 based on 19,414 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths are at 399 compared to 325 in Jefferson, a 21 percent higher death toll.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 7,302 tests as of Saturday’s report. The figure for commercial laboratories has been adjusted downward to 131,700 after a review to eliminate duplications in the recording of tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,180 — including 153 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,774 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 50 to 1,074 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined. The 70 and over total deaths reported exceeds Saturday’s total reported deaths due to lag time in the reporting of deaths by age group.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,575 with 62 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,505 cases reported and 312 deaths.
There were 4,198 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 34 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 2,962 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 318 cases total, with one death reported.
The number of patients on ventilators was at 268 Saturday, down 18 from Friday’s report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by 3, to 1,700.
As of Wednesday’s report, the number of cases and deaths identified in the state’s nursing homes and adult living facilities continued to rise. LDH said COVID-19 cases have been reported in 205 nursing homes and other adult residential facilities in the state, affecting 2,402 residents, an 18 percent increase. That includes 464 COVID-19 deaths, a third of the state’s total. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
These increases came as Iberia Parish learned Thursday one of its nursing homes, Iberia Manor South, had developed a cluster of cases affecting 39 residents and 12 staff members.
LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
The data LDH does report includes cases involving residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, inpatient behavioral health and inpatient drug treatment facilities. It does not include other adult residential settings.
LDH reports the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays. But that data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The state is also adding a new statistic to its reporting — the number of presumed recovered cases. That number, which will be updated weekly, is currently at 14,927.
In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.