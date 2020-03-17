The first case of coronavirus in an East Baton Rouge Parish resident was detected today, raising to 13 the number of Louisiana parishes reporting signs of the coronavirus pandemic.
That report came Tuesday afternoon, after the Louisiana Department of Health on Tuesday morning reported a second death at Lambeth House, the fourth death in Orleans Parish.
Louisiana has now lost four residents as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The latest fatality is an 80-year-old who lived at the Lambeth House, a New Orleans retirement home.
The number of coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana rose by 25 between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health. The number of tests administered at the state reference lab also increased, from 457 Tuesday morning to 531 Tuesday evening.
As of the Louisiana Department of Health's 9:30 p.m. report, the state now has 196 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is up from 171 Tuesday morning and 136 Monday evening.
The three previous fatalities in the state from the virus were an 84-year-old person, also a resident at Lambeth House, and two patients at Touro Infirmary, both in their 50s, from New Orleans who had underlying conditions along with COVID-19.
The state reference laboratory performed 74 new tests for the coronavirus Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has verified that the state's reference laboratory's work can be trusted, so state tests are now taken as positive results rather than presumptive positive.
Parish presidents in St. Martin and Iberia parishes have issued local emergency declarations, making it easier for the administrations to receive federal aid and giving the parish presidents greater ability to effect rules and regulations parishwide during the emergency.
The COVID-19 cases in Louisiana are largely situated in the southeast portion of the state. Orleans Parish still claims the bulk of those cases with 136. Jefferson Parish has 35, St. Tammany six, Caddo four and St. Charles and Terrebonne are now reporting three cases each. Lafourche and St. Bernard are still each reporting two cases.
Washington, Ascension, St. John the Baptist and Bossier parishes are still reporting one case each.
East Baton Rouge Parish has reported its first case of coronavirus Tuesday, making 12 parishes with a case currently reported.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Ascension - 1 case
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 4 cases
East Baton Rouge - 1 case
Jefferson - 35 cases
Lafourche - 2 case
Orleans - 136 cases
St. Bernard - 2 case
St. Charles - 3 cases
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
St. Tammany - 6 cases
Terrebonne - 3 cases
Washington - 1 case
The next update from the Louisiana Department of Health is expected at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.