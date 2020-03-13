The Diocese of Lafayette announced today that it will follow the lead set in the state's public schools and close its schools from March 16 until April 13.
"I hereby direct that all Catholic schools in the Diocese of Lafayette follow the same school closure schedule as stated in the Governor's directive," said Diocese of Lafayette Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel in a statement.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that all K-12 public schools in Louisiana will be closed from March 16, returning on April 13.
Edwards is scheduled to speak at the state's daily coronavirus briefing at 3 p.m.