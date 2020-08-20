The number of identified cases of COVID-19 crossed 140,000 in Louisiana Thursday even as the intensity of the outbreak in the state appears to be lessening.
According to the latest update on new cases from the Louisiana Department of Health, the state has 140,821 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 918, or 0.65 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 139,903. Compared to the state’s confirmed tally of new cases by collection date, that is the smallest daily increase on a Thursday since June 11, 10 days after the state entered Phase 2, when 573 new positive tests were added.
The decreases in new cases added daily in the last week come both as the mask mandate starts to have an effect and as the number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 30.87 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 14. The positivity rate for those tests was 8.77 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 14 testing rate is slightly below the state average, at 30.7 tests per 10,000 residents. That is the lowest it has been since June 14. The percent positive of those Aug. 14 tests, however, was 9.63 percent, 9.8 percent higher than the state average.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by eight, to 2,644. The number of deaths rose by one, to 80, with 23,563 tests performed in the parish. The LDH two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate has been cut in half, from 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population on July 29 to 365.09 per 100,000 between July 30 and Aug. 12.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 14, to 1,809, with 19,609 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 514.72 cases reported per 100,000 population, up from 412.15 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 49.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 14, to 1,703, after 13,685 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by three, to 65. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 446.02 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 606.74.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 8,038 on Wednesday to 8,074 Thursday, an increase of 36 cases. The number of deaths remained at 104. The number of tests in the parish rose to 115,538. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, the parish had 339.81 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 577.47 on July 29.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 59 to 15,964 on Thursday, compared to a rise of 40, to 11,104, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 162,917 tests in Jefferson compared to 154,185 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 35 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 569. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by two, to 534. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, Jefferson Parish had 287.52 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 415.16. In Orleans, that number was 156.01 per 100,000, down from 226.59.
As of Thursday, hospitalizations statewide due to the disease were at 1,087, down 73 from Tuesday’s total of 1,160. The number of patients on ventilators rose by three, to 178.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by 16, to 145. The number of patients on ventilators remained at 30.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped from 84.3 percent Wednesday to 82.5 percent Thursday, with 151 rooms occupied and 32 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by five, to 183.
Wednesday’s report also showed that 1,243 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 72.8 percent — are occupied with 463 available. The total number of reported beds rose by six, to 1,706.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,496 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 28, or 0.63 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 4,468. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Aug. 19, 141 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 30,714 Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 21.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 23,192, with 75 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 21,110 cases and 153 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 20,579 cases, including 3862 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 16,494. The number of deaths in that group rose by 15, to 3,056 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 16,129 cases reported and 801 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 12,409 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Thursday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,719,034 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 17, rose to 118,120. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
For the first time since LDH launched its web dashboard to track coronavirus statistics, this week White victims made up the majority of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the state.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed 1.16 percent. But the data on the race of COVID-19 deaths in the state also shows signs of some juggling and recategorization from last week’s report.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 48.10 percent as of Aug. 19, while White victims now make up 50.50 percent of all fatal cases.
This comes as another category for victims of unknown race hit 0.00 this week. In the previous week’s report, it was at 0.69 percent.
The state has also consolidated some of its other categories, apparently. The Native American/Alaskan Native data has disappeared from the dashboard. The jump in the Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category, from 0.08 percent last week to 0.2 percent in today’s report, seems to indicate that it has been combined with the Native American data, which was at 0.09 percent last week.
Other races identified include Asian at 0.70 percent and other at 0.40 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (56.14 percent), diabetes (34.04 percent), and cardiac disease (20.51 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.30 percent), obesity (18.06 percent), neurological disorders (16.76 percent), congestive heart failure (16.76 percent), pulmonary issues (11.95 percent), cancer (7.13 percent), and asthma (3.68 percent).