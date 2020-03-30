The Louisiana Department of Health has reported that the death toll for COVID-19 has risen by 34 to 185 since its Sunday update.
The latest data shows 4,025 cases of the coronavirus identified in the state. Of those, 1,158 are hospitalized, with 385 of those patients requiring a ventilator to breathe.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose to 18 from 11 on Sunday, while St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 20, with three COVID-19-attributed deaths.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 10. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths there.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase to 82 identified cases, up from 50 on Sunday. The parish reported its first death related to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
The rise in identified coronavirus infections comes as local parishes begin their own drive-through testing events. Although Lafayette Parish has been doing regular drive-through testing for more than a week, Iberia Medical Center only held its first one Wednesday, with a second planned for this upcoming Wednesday.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 3,180 tests so far. Commercial laboratories have added another 30,853 tests.
The number of hospitalized patients has also grown. Currently there are 1,158 patients in hospital beds across the state, with 385 of them requiring ventilators to breathe. That is up from 1,127 patients, 380 on ventilators Saturday.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose as well. The state is reporting 185 deaths, a 23 percent increase.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose from 3,540 to 4,025, an increase of 14 percent. New Orleans is at 1,480 cases, with 86 deaths so far. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 838, with 37 deaths.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his Monday update briefing that if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by April 5 and hospital beds April 12.
As of Monday, LDH had identified COVID-19 clusters in 28 of the 436 long-term care facilities across the state. In a press release, LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites.
- Bayside Health, Gretna
- Chateau de Notre Dame, New Orleans
- Chateau D'Ville, Donaldsonville
- Chateau St. James, Lutcher
- Colonial Nursing Home, Marksville
- Good Samaritan, New Orleans
- Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
- Inspired Living, Kenner
- Jo Ellen Smith Living Center, New Orleans
- Lakeview Manor Nursing Home,New Roads
- Lambeth House, New Orleans
- Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation, Port Allen
- Luling Living Center
- Marrero Health Care Center
- Montclair Park Assisted Living, Shreveport
- Nouveau Marc, Kenner
- Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home, Baton Rouge
- Poydras Home, New Orleans
- River Palms Nursing and Rehab, New Orleans
- Riverbend Nursing and Rehab, Belle Chasse
- Saint Anthony's Nursing Home, Metairie
- St. James Place, Baton Rouge
- St. Joseph of Harahan
- St. Jude's Nursing Home, New Orleans
- St. Martin's Manor, New Orleans
- Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home, Reserve
- The Suites at Algiers Point, New Orleans
- Vista Shores, New Orleans