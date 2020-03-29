The Louisiana Department of Health has reported that the death toll for COVID-19 has risen to 151, up from 137 on Saturday.
The number of the state's 64 parishes with a positive case of the disease among its residents has risen to 59, showing the coronavirus is prevalent virtually statewide.
The latest data shows 3,540 cases identified in the state. Of those, 1,127 are hospitalized, with 380 of those patients requiring a ventilator to breathe.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose to 11 from nine, while St. Martin Parish saw its cases remain static at 13, with three COCID-19-attributed deaths.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases also remained the same at seven. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths there.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase to 50 identified cases. The parish reported its first death related to COVID-19 Friday afternoon.
The rise in identified coronavirus infections comes as local parishes begin their own drive-through testing events. Although Lafayette Parish has been doing regular drive-through testing for more than a week, Iberia Medical Center only held its first one Wednesday, with a second planned for this upcoming Wednesday.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 2,932 tests so far. Commercial laboratories have added another 24,939 tests.
The number of hospitalized patients has also grown. Currently there are 1,127 patients in hospital beds across the state, with 380 of them requiring ventilators to breathe. That is up from 927 patients, 336 on ventilators Saturday.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose as well. The state is reporting 151 deaths, up from 137 on Friday, a 10 percent increase.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose from 3,315 to 3,540, an increase of 11 percent. New Orleans is at 1,350 cases, with 73 deaths so far. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 761, with 28 deaths.
According to LDH, if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by the first week of April. Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier this week that the city could be out of hospital beds by mid-month.
As of Saturday, LDH had identified COVID-19 clusters in 11 nursing homes across the state — Chateau D’Ville in Donaldsonville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Vista Shores, Good Samaritan New Orleans, River Palms Nursing and Rehab, and Lambeth House in New Orleans, St. Joseph of Harahan in Harahan, Nouveau Marc in Kenner, Luling Living Center in Luling, Chateau St. James in Lutcher and St. James Place in Baton Rouge — have been named. In a press release, LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites.
