Louisiana has now lost four residents as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The latest fatality, an 80-year-old who lived at the Lambeth House, a New Orleans retirement home, is the second fatality from that facility.
The number of coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana rose by 35 overnight, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health. The number of tests administered also increased, from 374 Monday evening to 457 Tuesday morning.
As of the Louisiana Department of Health's 9:30 p.m. report, the state now has 171 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is up from 136 Monday evening and 114 from Monday evening.
The three previous fatalities in the state from the virus were an 84-year-old person who had resided at Lambeth House and two patients at Touro Infirmary, both in their 50s, from New Orleans who had underlying conditions along with COVID-19.
The state reference laboratory performed 83 new tests for the coronavirus overnight, rising to 457 since Monday afternoon's report of 374. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has verified that the state's reference laboratory's work can be trusted, so state tests are now taken as positive results rather than presumptive positive.
Gov. John Bel Edwards instituted more stringent standards overnight for social distancing, including the closure at midnight of casinos and bars and the elimination of sit-down dining at restaurants, allowing only take out or delivery.
“More aggressive steps are necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 across Louisiana. Following additional guidance from the CDC, gatherings of more than 50 people are no longer permitted, bars and casinos must close and restaurants will only be able to offer take out or delivery,” Gov. Edwards said. “These limitations were difficult to make, but they are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, protect the health of Louisianans and flatten the curve.”
Orleans Parish still claims the bulk of the cases in the state, with 116. Jefferson Parish has 31, St. Tammany six, Caddo four and St. Charles and St. Tammany now reporting three cases each. Lafourche and St. Bernard are still each reporting two cases.
Ascension, St. John the Baptist and Bossier parishes are still reporting one case each.
Washington Parish has reported its first case of coronavirus Tuesday, making 12 parishes with a case currently reported.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Ascension - 1 case
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 4 cases
Jefferson - 31 cases
Lafourche - 2 case
Orleans - 116 cases
St. Bernard - 2 case
St. Charles - 3 cases
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
St. Tammany - 6 cases
Terrebonne - 3 cases
Washington - 1 case
The next update from the Louisiana Department of Health is expected at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.