The Louisiana Department of Health showed only 261 new cases of COVID-19 in its Sunday update, bringing the state’s total to 27,773.
The state tally of COVID-19 deaths also moved forward incrementally, adding 26 new fatalities, or a 1.58 percent increase.That is less than two-thirds of the 43 deaths recorded Saturday.
As of Wednesday, 59 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose from 240 to 243 based on 1,981 tests. The number of deaths increased as well, from 15 to 16.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose to 221, up two from 219 on Saturday with 1,621 tests. The number of deaths rose by one to 15.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of one case, from 178 known cases to 179, after 964 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 20.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by only one to 443, extending the plateau of the COVID-19 curve there, with the fatality count entering its second week holding at 17. There have been 8,234 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose to 6,342, with 21,093 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish reached 6,059 based on 20,157 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths are at 406 compared to 329 in Jefferson, a 21 percent higher death toll.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 7,310 tests as of Sunday’s report. The figure for commercial laboratories rose to 135,726.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,207 — including 155 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,842 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 21 to 1,095 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,620 with 62 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,553 cases reported and 315 deaths.
There were 4,229 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 34 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 2,996 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 326 cases total, with one death reported.
The number of patients on ventilators was at 265 Sunday, down three from Saturday’s report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose by one to 1,701.
On Monday, the state will update several other datasets in its daily report, including the progress of COVID-19 in the nursing home community, the spread of the disease by race and ethnicity of the patient and the number of recovered cases.
As of Wednesday’s report, the number of cases and deaths identified in the state’s nursing homes and adult living facilities continued to rise. LDH said COVID-19 cases have been reported in 205 nursing homes and other adult residential facilities in the state, affecting 2,402 residents, an 18 percent increase. That includes 464 COVID-19 deaths, a third of the state’s total. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
These increases came as Iberia Parish learned Thursday one of its nursing homes, Iberia Manor South, had developed a cluster of cases affecting 39 residents and 12 staff members.
LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
The data LDH does report includes cases involving residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, inpatient behavioral health and inpatient drug treatment facilities. It does not include other adult residential settings.
LDH reports the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays. But that data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The number of presumed recovered cases is currently at 14,927. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.