Due to concerns over spread of the coronavirus, The Daily Iberian will be closing its office to foot traffic for the next two weeks, although staff will continue to work remotely.
"We will continue to be safe and vigilant as we cover our community," Publisher Shanna Dickens said.
Out of an abundance of caution, the newspaper is closing the office to foot traffic until Dec. 4. The office closure will not affect business operations, circulation or reporting at the newspaper, Dickens said.
This marks the second time the office has closed due to COVID-19 concerns. The first time was in March, as part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order.