The Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 update Tuesday showed fewer than 700 new cases overnight, the lowest number on a Tuesday since early June. It also shows Region 4 with a higher infection rate among those tested than the state average.
According to the latest update, Louisiana has 139,125 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 640, or 0.46 percent, from Monday’s total of 138,485. Compared to the state’s confirmed tally of new cases by collection date, that is the smallest daily increase on a Tuesday since June 3, when 444 new positive tests were added.
The decreases in new cases added in the last week come both as the mask mandate starts to have an effect and as the number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 31.32 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 12. The positivity rate for those tests was 9.40 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 12 testing rate is slightly above the state average, at 32.18 tests per 10,000 residents. That is the lowest it has been since June 15. The percent positive of those Aug. 12 tests, however, was 10.8 percent, 14.8 percent higher than the state average.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by five to 2,632. The number of deaths remained at 79, with 23,131 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by five, to 1,795, with 19,453 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths rose by one, to 49.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by four, to 1,689, after 13,497 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 62. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count passed 8,000, from 7,976 on Monday to 8,005 Tuesday, an increase of 29 cases. The number of deaths rose by one, to 102. The number of tests in the parish rose to 114,042. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 50 to 15,865 on Tuesday, compared to a rise of 12, to 11,039, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 160,443 tests in Jefferson compared to 151,706 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 36 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 568 for a third day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by one, to 532. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
As of Tuesday, hospitalizations statewide due to the disease were at 1,204, down 22 from Monday’s total of 1,226. The number of patients on ventilators rose by three, to 187.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by nine, to 176. The number of patients on ventilators rose by two, to 32, from 30 on Monday.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 dropped from 84.2 percent Monday to 83.2 percent Tuesday, with 153 rooms occupied and 31 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds remained at 184.
Tuesday’s report also showed that 1,239 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 72.7 percent — are occupied with 464 available. The total number of reported beds rose by three, to 1,703.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,431 on Tuesday. That rise represents an increase of 28, or 0.64 percent, from Monday’s total of 4,403. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of Aug. 12, 123 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 30,396 Tuesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group rose by one, to 21.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 22,936, with 75 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 20,879 cases and 152 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 20,338 cases, including 379 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 16,287. The number of deaths in that group passed 3,000, rising by 15 to 3,013 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 15,939 cases reported and 787 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 12,158 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Sunday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,689,991 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 10, rose to 103,512. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed more deaths among White victims than Black. Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range, dropping to 48.65 percent as of Aug. 12, while White victims made up 49.34 percent of all fatal cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent, unknown at 0.59 percent, other at 0.52 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.09 percent and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (57.08 percent), diabetes (34.84 percent), and cardiac disease (20.61 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (19.56 percent), obesity (18.57 percent), neurological disorders (16.56 percent), congestive heart failure (14.47 percent), pulmonary issues (12.06 percent), cancer (7.27 percent), and asthma (3.84 percent).