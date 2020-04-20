UPDATED April 20, 2:20 p.m. — The daily death toll from COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped again, down 18 percent overnight to 32 in the latest Louisiana Department of Health update, but an update on the state's nursing homes shows that almost half now have at least one case of COVID-19 reported.
The cumulative number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 2.47 percent, to 1,328. That is far lower than the 3.1 percent increase on Sunday. But in its Monday update on the number of COVID-19 cases reported in nursing homes, LDH said 201 nursing homes and other adult residential facilities in Louisiana have reported infections, an increase of 62 percent from the 124 reported Wednesday.
A total of 2,034 COVID cases have been reported among residents of these facilities, an increase of 54 percent from last Wednesday. That includes 403 COVID-19 deaths among residents of the facilities, a 47 percent increase.
The data includes residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities, inpatient behavioral health and inpatient drug treatment facilities. It does not include other adult residential settings.
In many cases, a resident of an adult residential facility is tested and diagnosed with COVID-19 by a provider outside of the long-term care facility. The facilities have begun self-reporting positive cases to the Department of Health. Due to the volume, the Department is no longer listing individual facilities. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff. Facilities have been given guidance to minimize the spread of illness. The number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
That data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
The number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has stayed relatively flat from Sunday’s update. The state reported 332 patients using ventilators Monday, down 17 from 349 Sunday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients rose slightly, to 1,794 from 1,748.
In Monday’s report, LDH said that 24,523 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 595 from Sunday’s total of 23,928.
Data on the number of COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity is also showing some change, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community dropping.
Initially, two weeks ago, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number dropped to 59 percent last week, and 56.25 percent today. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of the state’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (56.15 percent), diabetes (34.73 percent) and chronic kidney disease (20.11 percent). Other factors included obesity (19.72 percent), cardiac disease (18.56 percent), pulmonary issues (11.56 percent), congestive heart failure (10.36 percent), cancer (7.66 percent), neurological disorders (7.42 percent), and asthma (3.94 percent).
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose by 10 Monday, to 194, based on 718 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 rose by one, to nine.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 193, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths at 12. There have been 686 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, all but 15 of those from commercial labs.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 156 in Saturday's report, with 611 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish total reported COVID-19 cases rose by four to 423, with 17,755 tests performed. The parish has reported no new deaths. So far, there have been 17 deaths from COVID-19 in the parish.
Orleans Parish rose to 6,148 cases based on 21,895 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 10 to 339.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen by 169 to 5,761 with fatalities rising by four to 286 after 19,078 tests.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 6,482 tests as of Monday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 135,079 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,845 — including 131 fatalities, a rise of one.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,323 cases, an increase of 111. The number of deaths in that group rose by 23 to 850 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined. Even as the daily death toll decreased, the 70 and over group made up 72 percent of the deaths reported Monday.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,269 with 52 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,259 cases reported and 254 deaths.
There were 3,880 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 33 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 2,676 cases and six reported deaths. The under 18 group had 271 cases total, with one death reported.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.