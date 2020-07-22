The Louisiana Department of Health and the Louisiana Army National Guard have partnered with parish governments in Region 4 to offer COVID-19 drive through testing.
Pre-registration is strongly encouraged and should be completed at
www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com. Under test locations, click “Louisiana” then
choose site, date, and time that you plan to attend.
- People will be allowed to register at the site, but can expect longer waits.
- Testing will be available for any Louisiana resident at least 5 years old. Guardians must accompany anyone under 16.
- Testing is open to everyone. No ID is needed for testing.
- People must provide a phone number and email address.
- The testing site will be conducted as a drive-thru test site. Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars. There will be separate lines for those who have pre-registered and for those who must register on-site.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on site while in their vehicles. This will be
observed by trained personnel to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.
- These mobile testing sites are being stood up with the federal government in
coordination with LDH and local partners. They are part of the federal government’s effort to support communities that have been identified as COVID-19 hotspots, or communities where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.
How will results be obtained?
- Results will be emailed, and posted online at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
- It is expected to take three to five days to get test results.
- People who test positive will also be contacted by phone. There is no phone
number for people to call to get their results.
For more information, contact the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health at (337) 262-5311.
Here's a list of testing locations and dates through Aug. 2:
ACADIA PARISH:
Wednesday July 22 th through Friday July 24 th
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Acadia Rice Arena. 159 Cherokee Drive. Crowley. 70526
EVANGELINE PARISH:
Saturday July 25 th through Tuesday July 28 th
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Vidrine Elementary School
5094 Vidrine Road
Ville Platte LA 70586
IBERIA PARISH:
Saturday July 25th and Sunday July 26th
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Parking Lot Behind Iberia Parish Courthouse
322 Providence Street
Monday July 27 th through Wednesday July 29 th
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Lydia Park
4412 Weeks Park Road
LAFAYETTE PARISH:
Wednesday July 22 th through Thursday July 30 th
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
AND
Saturday August 1 st and Sunday August 2 nd
8:00 AM – 4:00 PM
ULL Cajun Field
2351 W Congress Street
Lafayette LA 70506
(enter from Gate 3 on Congress Street)
ST. LANDRY PARISH:
Wednesday July 22 th and Friday July 31 st
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Eunice High School
301 S. Bobcat Drive
Eunice LA 70535
Thursday July 30 th , Saturday August 1 st and Sunday August 2 nd
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Opelousas Civic Center
1638 Creswell Lane
Opelousas LA 70507
ST. MARTIN PARISH:
Wednesday July 22 nd through Friday July 24 th
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Magnolia Park
100 Magnolia Drive
St Martinville LA 70582
VERMILION PARISH:
Thursday July 30 th through Sunday August 2 nd
7:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Abbeville LSU Ag Center
1105 West Port Street
Abbeville LA 70510