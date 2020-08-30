The Louisiana Department of Health’s update on the progress of COVID-19 infections across the state Sunday not only included two days worth of data, it also included another dump of backlogged cases.
In its new case data Sunday, LDH showed 147,867 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 1,645, or 1.12 percent, from Thursday’s total of 146,243. Of those, the state said 532 cases were backlogged, with specimen collection dates as far back as July 1.
The state added 40,272 new test results Sunday, for a rough positivity rate of 4.08 percent. The number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 28.90 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 21, the last day on which that data was updated. The positivity rate for those tests was 8.5 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 21 testing rate is slightly above the state average, at 30.92 tests per 10,000 residents. The percent positive of those Aug. 21 tests was 8.8 percent.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 10 Sunday to 2,711. The number of deaths rpose by one, to 87, with 26,361 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate has been cut in half, from 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population on July 29 to 365.09 per 100,000 between July 30 and Aug. 12.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 34, to 1,964, with 24,421 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 St. Martin Parish had 514.72 cases reported per 100,000 population, up from 412.15 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 56.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by three, to 1,757, after 15,008 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 69. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12 the parish had 446.02 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 606.74.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by 35, to 8,251 on Sunday. The number of deaths remained at 110. The number of tests in the parish rose to 116,898. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, the parish had 339.81 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 577.47 on July 29.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 169 to 16,438 on Friday, compared to a rise of 168, to 12,494, in Orleans Parish. The latest data dump seems to have also leveled out the number of tests between the two parishes, with the Orleans Parish figure now almost even with the Jefferson Parish total — 174,427 tests in Jefferson compared to 174,308 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 32 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 577. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by two, to 545. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 30 to Aug. 12, Jefferson Parish had 287.52 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 415.16. In Orleans, that number was 156.01 per 100,000, down from 226.59.
The data on hospitalizations due to the disease were not updated for Sunday, but as of Saturday they were at 902, up two from Friday’s total of 900. The number of patients on ventilators also rose by two, to 143 on Saturday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose by nine Saturday, to 132. The number of patients on ventilators Saturday remained at 17.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 was at 81.7 percent Saturday, with 130 rooms occupied and 29 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds dropped to 159.
Sunday’s report also showed that the hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was at 1,189 — 78.2 percent — of the region’s beds occupied on Saturday with 331 available. The total number of reported beds is at 1,520.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,768 Sunday, up from 4,741 on Friday. That rise represents an increase of 27, or 0.57 percent. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Aug. 26, 163 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 32,239 Sunday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 22.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 24,168, with 79 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 22,083 cases and 159 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 21,555 cases, including 411 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 17,469. The number of deaths in that group rose by 17, to 3,236 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 16,952 cases reported and 857 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 13,202 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Sunday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,868,750 COVID-19 tests so far.
The state has also started tracking probable cases, which is the number of individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens. That number was 701 as of Aug. 26. According to an LDH spokesman, Individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 24, rose to 127,918. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
For the first time since the Louisiana Department of Health launched its web dashboard to track coronavirus statistics, White victims made up the majority of the reported COVID-19 deaths in the state.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed 0.5 percent.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 47.60 percent as of Aug. 26, while White victims now make up 51 percent of all fatal cases.
The category for victims of unknown race remained at 0.00 this week. The Native American/Alaskan Native data has reappeared on the dashboard, at 0.09 percent. The Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent and other at 0.56 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (55.19 percent), diabetes (34.42 percent), and cardiac disease (20.36 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (18.85 percent), obesity (17.63 percent), neurological disorders (16.90 percent), congestive heart failure (16.93 percent), pulmonary issues (11.75 percent), cancer (6.97 percent), and asthma (3.59 percent).