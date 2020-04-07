The number of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana climbed by 70 Tuesday to 582, an increase of 14 percent over Monday’s report.
During the same time period, the Louisiana Department of Health said that 16,284 cases of COVID-19 were identified in the state, a rise of 1,417 from Tuesday’s 14,867. That reflects a 10 percent change.
Only one of the state’s 64 parishes, Tensas, still has no residents reported to be infected with COVID-19. According to state reports, there have been no COVID-19 tests recorded there.
According to a new report the state Department of Health issued Monday, more than 70 percent of the victims who have died from COVID-19 in the state are African American. LDH figures showed that 70.48 percent, or 361, of the fatalities recorded as of Monday were in the state’s black community, with 28.61 percent, or 146 victims, listed as white. Five victims were identified as Asian.
The report also indicated that 2 percent of the fatalities, or 10 victims, identified as Hispanic.
That data will be updated weekly, according to LDH.
Many factors can influence day-to-day case counts, including testing cycles and whether or not staff are working to collate and report findings. LDH has made it clear that deaths are also not necessarily reported on the day that they occur, but there are still fewer variables at play in that statistic.
As far as resources go, the expected surge has not hit yet. There are 1,809 patients reported in hospital beds across the state with 563 of them requiring ventilators to breathe. That is an increase of only six patients beds, from 1,803 on Sunday, and an increase of only two ventilators from the 561 reported 24 hours previously.
In television appearances Sunday morning, Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the state’s resource usage to peak this week, around April 9. Projections from a team at Washington State University show the state hitting its peak resource use on April 10, with its peak deaths coming on April 12, with 85 dead that day.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose Tuesday to 89 from Monday’s total of 83, based on 428 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 there remained steady at five.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise from 90 to 101, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths remaining at four. There have only been 134 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose from 73 on Monday to 76 in Tuesday's report, with 282 tests performed in the parish. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths in St. Mary Parish as of Tuesday.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 12 cases, from the 260 reported Monday to 272 on Tuesday, with 6,800 tests performed. The parish has reported seven deaths from COVID-19.
New Orleans, the hardest-hit city in the state, is at 4,942 cases, a rise of 387 cases from 4,565 on Monday, based on 20,129 COVID-19 tests performed to date. The parish added 14 deaths overnight, climbing to 185. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen by 392 to 3,922 from 3,530 on Monday with 16 additional deaths reported, bringing that tally to 137. There have been 4,373 COVID-19 tests administered there.
According to the LDH update Monday afternoon, COVID-19 cases have been reported in 70 of the 436 nursing homes and long-term living facilities in Louisiana, involving 363 residents. So far, 103 deaths, or 20 percent of the state’s total, are residents of long-term care facilities or nursing homes.
The department announced Friday it will no longer publish the names of homes which are host to clusters of COVID-19 cases. Instead, it will update the raw number of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among those residents. Those updates will only be given two days a week, on Mondays and Wednesdays.
In many cases, according to LDH, health care providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to the Department of Health.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 4,609 tests as of Tuesday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 70,046 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose 284 Tuesday to 3,401 — including 72 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 2,977 with 31 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 2,904 cases reported and 110 deaths. There are 2,620 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 16 deaths.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 2,603 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose to 348 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group and more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
The 18 to 29 age group has 1,637 cases and four reported deaths. The under 18 group has 142 cases total, with one death reported.
By gender, the state’s report flipped Tuesday. Women went from making up the largest part — 55 percent — to making up 40 of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state. Men now make up 55 percent, with 5 percent listed as unknown or other. The Daily Iberian is awaiting a confirmation of that number from LDH.