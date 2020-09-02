Two parishes have dropped below the “high” rating on the state’s two-week incidence map and many parishes have made substantial progress toward the goal of having fewer than 100 cases per 100,000 population, according to Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.
The bright red Louisiana Department of Health map now shows that East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana is now at 85.26 positive test results per 100,000 population over the two week period from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, dropping it from “high” to “moderately high.” St. James Parish, between Ascension and Lafourche parishes, has a two-week incidence rate of 95.07 positive tests per 100,000, putting it just under the 100 positives per 100,000 needed to move it to the “moderately high” level.
In its new case data Wednesday, LDH showed 149,838 identified COVID-19 infections so far, an increase of 927, or 0.62 percent, from Tuesday’s total of 148,882.
The state added 14,058 new test results Wednesday, for a rough positivity rate of 6.59 percent. The number of tests given in recent weeks has dropped, to a seven-day average of 22.06 tests per 10,000 residents as of Aug. 26, the last day on which that data was updated. The seven-day average positivity rate for those tests was 7.80 percent.
In Region 4, the Aug. 26 testing rate is slightly above the state average, at 22.38 tests per 10,000 residents. The percent positive of those tests for the week of Aug. 26 was 6.7 percent.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 21 Wednesday, to 2,738. The number of deaths remained at 87, with 26,656 tests performed in the parish. The LDH latest two-week incidence map update showed that the parish’s positive test rate dropped 156.4 percent, from 365.09 cases reported per 100,000 population on Aug. 12 to 142.37 per 100,000 between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by seven, to 1,982, with 24,694 tests performed. The LDH two-week incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 and Aug. 26 St. Martin Parish had 186.49 cases reported per 100,000 population, a 176 percent drop from 514.72 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 57.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by five, to 1,773, after 15,248 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 70. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 and Aug. 26 the parish had 176.8 cases reported per 100,000 population, down 152.3 percent from 446.02 on Aug. 12.
In Lafayette Parish, the Wednesday case count rose by 64, to 8,339, after an increase of 0 Tuesday. The number of deaths remained at 111. The number of tests in the parish rose to 118,302. The LDH incidence map shows that the parish had 163.93 cases reported per 100,000 population between Aug. 13 and Aug. 26, down roughly half from 339.81 on Aug. 12.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 49 to 16,575 on Wednesday, compared to an increase of 114, to 11,687, in Orleans Parish. The latest data has Orleans surpassing Jefferson’s testing total, with 177,772 tests in Jefferson compared to 179,549 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 29 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 578. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 549 for the second day. The LDH incidence map shows that from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26, Jefferson Parish had 162.88 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 287.52. In Orleans, that number was 125.06 per 100,000, down from 156.01.
The LDH reporting of data on hospitalizations due to the disease appears to now be running 24 hours behind. On Wednesday, the state reported 873 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, a decrease of 37, from 910 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilators rose by four, to 132 Tuesday. That is up from 128 on Monday.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by 15 to 95 on Tuesday, down from 110 on Monday. The number of patients on ventilators Tuesday rose by three, to 22.
The overall intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4, however, was reported at 88.3 percent, with 143 rooms occupied and 19 ICU beds still available. It is not clear, however, if that data represents Tuesday’s occupancy or Monday totals. According to an LDH spokesman, the numbers represent “the last complete day.”
For whichever day the data applies, the total number of ICU beds dropped by two, to 162. That is down from the count of active ICU beds before Hurricane Laura, which hovered above 180.
Monday’s report also showed that the hospital bed occupancy in Region 4 was at 1,252 — 80.5 percent — of the region’s beds occupied on Saturday with 303 available. The total number of reported beds rose by five, to 1,555.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,841 Wednesday, up from 4,821 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 20, or 0.41 percent. The average age of fatal patients is 75, the median age 77. As of Sept. 2, 163 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
When compared by age group, the number of cases in the 18 to 29 demographic was at 32,837 Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 22.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 24,430, with 79 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 22,344 cases and 160 deaths, and the 50 to 59 age range with 21,813 cases, including 417 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 17,640. The number of deaths in that group rose by 14, to 3,289 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and more than two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 17,148 cases reported and 870 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 13,426 cases total and four reported deaths.
According to Monday’s update, labs in Louisiana have processed at least 1,903,883 COVID-19 tests so far.
The state has also started tracking probable cases, which is the number of individuals with a positive test detecting SARS-CoV-2 antigens. That number was 896 as of Sept. 2. According to an LDH spokesman, individuals initially identified as having a positive antigen test who are later identified as having a positive confirmatory test will be removed from the probable case count and added to the cumulative case count.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 44 percent. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of Aug. 31, rose to 134,432. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
On Wednesday, the weekly update of fatalities by race showed the percentage of COVID-19 deaths among White victims climbed another third of a percent, while the number of Black fatalities dropped by more than four-tenths of a percent.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the Black community. That number has since dropped to 47.18 percent as of Sept. 2, while White victims now make up 51.33 percent of all fatal cases.
The category for victims of unknown race rose to 0.02 percent this week. The Native American/Alaskan Native data was at 0.08 percent. The Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander category remained at 0.08 percent. Other races identified include Asian at 0.66 percent and Other at 0.60 percent.
The number of Black deaths is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
That data is only reported once a week, updated on Wednesday.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (54.99 percent), diabetes (33.09 percent), and cardiac disease (20.58 percent).
Other factors included neurological disorders (20.11 percent), chronic kidney disease (18.91 percent), obesity (17.50 percent), congestive heart failure (13.85 percent), pulmonary issues (11.86 percent), cancer (6.86 percent), and asthma (3.64 percent).