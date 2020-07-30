Louisiana added another 1,700 COVID-19 cases Thursday as hospitalizations and hospital occupancy continued to decline, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Thursday, LDH reported 114,481 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,708, or 1.51 percent, from Wednesday’s running total of 112,773. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 12.6 percent, from 101,650 last Thursday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 20, or 1.29 percent, since Wednesday. There were 1,524 hospitalizations reported Thursday.
As of Thursday, 205 of those patients were on ventilators, a decrease of 16, or 2.71 percent, from 221 on Wednesday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose from 268 on Wednesday to 271 Thursday, an increase of 1.12 percent. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by three, from 48 to 45, or 6.25 percent, since Wednesday.
Although lower, both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose slightly Thursday to 83.69 percent, with 154 rooms occupied and 30 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by one, to 184.
Thursday’s report also showed that 1,253 of the hospital beds in the region — 72.97 percent — are occupied, with 464 available, an increase from 71.1 percent Wednesday. The total number of reported beds dropped by four, to 1,717.
Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 3,811 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 42, or 1.11 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 3,769. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 29, 114 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 11, to 2,126. The number of deaths rose by one, to 61, with 17,344 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by eight, to 1,461, with 15,881 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths rose by three, to 43.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 16, to 1,356, after 10,710 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 47. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 6,023 on Wednesday to 6,096 Thursday, an increase of 73 cases, or 1.21 percent. The number of deaths rose by three, to 83. There have been 75,883 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 154 to 14,026 on Thursday, compared to a rise of 84, to 10,204, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 128,377 tests in Jefferson compared to 119,810 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 47 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 560. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by three, to 513. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 25,224 cases Thursday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 15.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 18,874, with 70 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 17,249 cases and 134 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 16,741 cases, including 334 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 13,589. The number of deaths in that group rose by 26, to 2,573 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 13,104 cases reported and 676 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 9,516 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,317,390 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 27, rose to 74,246. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.