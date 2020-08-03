Louisiana added another 1,100 COVID-19 cases overnight to cross 120,000 as hospitalizations from the disease continued to fall, yet overall ICU and hospital occupancy in Region 4 rose slightly, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Monday, LDH reported 120,846 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,099, or 0.91 percent, from Sunday’s running total of 119,747. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 9.94 percent, from 109,917 last Monday. It has not updated its two-week incidence tracking map since mid July.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 38, or 2.47 percent, since Sunday. There were 1,496 hospitalizations reported Monday, but 230 of those patients were on ventilators, an increase of nine, or 4.07 percent, from 221 on Sunday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped again overnight, from 258 on Sunday to 256 Monday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one, to 50.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose slightly Monday to 82.3 percent, with 149 rooms occupied and 32 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by two, to 181.
Thursday’s report also showed that 1,241 of the hospital beds in the region — 72.82 percent — are occupied with 463 available, an increase from 71.5 percent Sunday. The total number of reported beds rose by 10, to 1,704.
Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 3,910 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 17, or 0.44 percent, from Sunday’s total of 3,893. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 29, 114 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 29, to 2,247. The number of deaths rose by two, to 65, with 18,454 tests performed in the parish. The last LDH incidence map update showed that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 18, to 1,519, with 16,369 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 42.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 11, to 1,445, after 11,255 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 49. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 6,350 on Sunday to 6,423 Monday, an increase of 73 cases, or 1.14 percent. The number of deaths rose by one, to 87. There have been 79,647 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 80 to 14,533 on Monday, compared to a rise of 42, to 10,426, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 134,485 tests in Jefferson compared to 125,734 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 42 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 560. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 518. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 26,614 cases Sunday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group rose by one, to 17.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 19,853, with 71 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 18,218 cases and 136 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 17,661 cases, including 342 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 14,293. The number of deaths in that group rose by eight, to 2,648 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 13,857 cases reported and 692 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 10,164 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,393,910 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 27, rose to 74,246. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.