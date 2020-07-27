Louisiana added another 2,300 COVID-19 cases Monday as hospitalizations bounced higher across southwest Louisiana, according to the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
On Monday, LDH reported 109,917 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 2,343, or 2.18 percent, from Sunday’s running total of 107,574. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 15.83 percent, from 94,892 last Monday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease gave back the ground gained over the weekend, rising 2.76 percent since Sunday. The 1,600 hospitalizations reported Monday brings the tally back to where it was on Friday. That number had fallen to 1,553 Saturday.
As of Monday, 208 of those patients were on ventilators, an increase of 24, or 13.04 percent, from 184 on Sunday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, rose from 283 on Sunday to 295 Monday, an increase of 4.24 percent. The number of patients on ventilators rose by nine, from 49 to 58, or 18.37 percent, since Sunday.
Although lower, both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose Monday to 82.1 percent, with 156 rooms occupied and 34 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by four, to 190.
Monday’s report also showed that 1,205 of the hospital beds in the region — 70.59 percent — are occupied, with 502 available. The total number of reported beds rose by 14, to 1,707.
Statewide, the number of deaths rose to 3,674 on Monday. That rise represents an increase of 23, or 0.63 percent, from Sunday’s total of 3,651. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 22, 112 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 54 to 2,057. The number of deaths rose by one to 58, with 16,853 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 30, to 1,429, with 15,407 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 36.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 25, to 1,312, after 10,373 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 42. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 5,769 on Friday to 5,888 Sunday, an increase of 119 cases, or 2.06 percent. The number of deaths rose by three, to 78. There have been 72,209 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 232 to 13,680 on Monday, compared to a rise of 113, to 1,011, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 123,710 tests in Jefferson compared to 115,948 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 42 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 552 for a second day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 510, also for a second day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
Statewide, the 18 to 29 age group total rose to 24,236 cases Monday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 14.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 18,147, with 67 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 16,573 cases and 130 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 16,102 cases, including 323 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 13,054. The number of deaths in that group rose by 11, to 2,483 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 12,587 cases reported and 653 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 9.039 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,260,022 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 21, rose to 61,456. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.