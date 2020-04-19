The death toll from COVID-19 in Louisiana dropped to 39 in the latest Louisiana Department of Health update, the first time the daily death has dropped under 40 since April 6.
The total number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 3.1 percent overnight, to 1,296. That is far lower than the 4.45 percent increase on Saturday.
The number of patients on ventilators and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has stayed relatively flat from Saturday’s update. The state reported 349 patients using ventilators Sunday, up marginally from 341 Saturday. The number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients dropped, to 1,748 from 1,761.
In Saturday’s report, LDH said that 23,928 cases of COVID-19 had been identified in the state, an increase of 348 from Saturday’s total of 23,580.
In Iberia Parish, the total of identified cases rose by eight, to 184, based on 703 tests in the parish so far. The death toll from COVID-19 remained at eight.
St. Martin Parish saw its cases rise to 190, with the number of COVID-19-attributed deaths at 12. There have been 686 COVID-19 tests performed in the parish, all but 15 of those from commercial labs.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose to 149 in Saturday's report, with 607 tests performed in the parish. The parish has reported 11 deaths from COVID-19.
Lafayette Parish total reported COVID-19 cases rose by five to 419, with 17,625 tests performed. The parish has reported no new deaths. So far, there have been 17 deaths from COVID-19 in the parish.
Orleans Parish rose to 6,000 cases based on 21,895 COVID-19 tests performed. The parish death toll from COVID-19 climbed by five to 329.
The Jefferson Parish case count has risen by 49 to 5,592 with fatalities rising seven to 282 after 19,060 tests.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 6,425 tests as of Saturday’s report. Commercial laboratories have added another 135,079 tests.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 4,683 — including 130 fatalities, a rise of four.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,212 cases, an increase of 86. The number of deaths in that group rose by 18 to 827 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined. Even with the lower death toll reported Sunday, the 70 and over group makes up 46 percent of the reported deaths.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,172 with 50 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,168 cases reported and 246 deaths.
There are 3,779 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 33 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 2,621 cases and six reported deaths. The under 18 group has 263 cases total, with one death reported.
Tomorrow, the state will update its data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes. According to data LDH released in its last update on those numbers Wednesday, there have been 275 COVID-19 deaths among residents at nursing homes across the state. That was a rise of 74 deaths since Monday, and an increase of 145 since the report a week previous.
So far, the state has opted to only release data on nursing homes on Mondays and Wednesdays. That data has been truncated from the state’s earlier reporting, eliminating the names or locations of the homes, including those reporting clusters of COVID-19 cases.
The last report showed a 27 percent increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents. The figures show 1,320 COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 124 nursing homes in Louisiana, up from 1,040 residents of 116 homes on Monday. That is also a jump of 137 percent from the 557 residents reported a week ago.
An LDH spokesman said Wednesday that the department does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the nursing homes may have been infected. In the state of Washington, when clusters were identified in long-term care facilities, researchers found that some of the spread from facility to facility occurred because infected employees moved from home to home in the course of their work.
In many cases, according to LDH, healthcare providers outside of the long-term care facility test and diagnose residents with COVID-19. The facilities then self-report positive cases to LDH.
In its Monday update, LDH will also update its report on the spread of COVID-19 deaths by race and ethnicity. Last week, data showed the percentage of coronavirus deaths among the state’s black population, while still disproportionately higher than for other groups, has dropped somewhat. That data is only reported once a week.
According to the last LDH update, 59.29 percent of COVID-19 deaths in Louisiana occurred among African Americans, and 30.24 percent occurred among white residents. Last week, the report showed 70.48 percent of the victims who died from COVID-19 in the state were African American.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (59.76 percent), diabetes (38.10 percent) and chronic kidney disease (22.50 percent).
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.