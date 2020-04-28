Even as Gov. John Bel Edwards came under attack for postponing the first steps of reopening Louisiana's businesses closed during his "stay-at-home" order, the number of identified COVID-19 cases and deaths from the disease continued to rise overnight.
The Louisiana Department of Health showed 218 new cases of COVID-19 in its Tuesday update, bringing the state’s total identified cases to 27,286.
The state tally of COVID-19 deaths also moved forward, adding 61 new fatalities to 1,758, a 3.59 percent increase. That is more than double Monday’s increase.
As of Monday’s update, 43 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. That number is updated weekly.
In Iberia Parish, the total number of cases rose from 245 to 247 based on 2,042 tests. The number of deaths increased as well, from 17 to 18.
In St. Martin Parish, the number of known cases rose to 226, up three from 223 on Monday with 1,675 tests. The number of deaths remained steady at 15.
St. Mary Parish saw an increase of one case, from 181 to 182, after 1,003 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the parish remained at 20.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose by three to 446. The fatality count rose by three as well, to 21. There have been 8,358 tests performed in the parish.
Orleans Parish cases rose by 15 to 6,380, with 22,178 tests performed there. The total number of cases in neighboring Jefferson Parish rose by 31 to reach 6,135 based on 20,941 tests. Deaths in Orleans Parish, however, continue to outstrip those in suburban Jefferson. Orleans Parish deaths rose by four, to 410 overnight, compared to an increase of nine, to 340, in Jefferson.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 7,567 tests as of Tuesday’s report. The figure for commercial laboratories rose to 143,541.
The current number of Louisiana COVID-19 cases identified in the 50-59 age range, the largest group of confirmed cases, rose to 5,285 — including 163 fatalities.
The 70 and above group case count rose to 4,942 cases. The number of deaths in that group rose by 47 to 1,161 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined.
In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 4,700 with 63 deaths reported. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 4,631 cases reported and 327 deaths.
There were 4,306 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, and 35 deaths. The 18 to 29 age group had 3,080 cases and eight reported deaths. The under 18 group had 342 cases total, with one death reported.
The number of patients on ventilators was at 244 Tuesday, down 18 from Monday’s report. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients dropped by 17, to 1,666.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 40 percent and the other four percent identified as unknown or other.
In its Monday data update, LDH began segregating nursing homes from other adult residential facilities, reporting each as a separate category. According to the latest data, COVID-19 cases have been reported among residents of 154 of the state’s 279 nursing homes and 73 of the state’s other ARF, for a total of 229 of the 436 licensed facilities in the state. Overall, that’s a 12 percent increase in the number of affected facilities since Wednesday’s update.
By resident, 2,546 nursing home residents and 371 other residents have been reported as having COVID-19, for a total of 2,917. That is a 21 percent increase over Wednesday’s total of 2,402 residents.
That number includes 585 deaths, 541 in nursing homes and 44 in other facilities. That is a 26 percent increase since Wednesday and accounts for more than a third of the state’s overall deaths. That is a 16 percent increase from the 401 deaths reported Monday.
The lack of any details regarding the location of the affected facilities, especially those where clusters of cases are identified. In Iberia Parish, residents learned last week that one of its nursing homes, Iberia Manor South, had developed a cluster of cases affecting 39 residents and 12 staff members through news reports rather than official reports.
As far as staff is concerned, LDH does not track the occupations of those who are deemed positive for COVID-19, so there is no information on how many healthcare workers at the state’s nursing homes may be infected.
LDH updates the number of residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 and the number of deaths among these residents on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The number of presumed recovered cases rose Monday to 17,303. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community rising, but not to the point it had been three weeks ago.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number dropped to 59 percent, then 56 percent last week. In this week’s update, the number notched slightly higher, to 58.28 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (55.28 percent), diabetes (34.35 percent) and chronic kidney disease (19.74 percent). Other factors included obesity (18.36 percent), cardiac disease (18.43 percent), pulmonary issues (11.68 percent), congestive heart failure (10.74 percent), cancer (7.75 percent), neurological disorders (7.81 percent), and asthma (3.62 percent).