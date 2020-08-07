The reported COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide continue to decline, but the stress of the additional patient load is pushing occupancy rates in some regions higher, closing in on 87 percent in Acadiana and almost 90 percent in Baton Rouge, according to Friday's update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, LDH reported 128,746 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 1,500, or 1.17 percent, from Thursday’s running total of 127,246. Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 10.72 percent, from 116,280 last Friday.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by 51 on Friday, or 3.5 percent, with 1,406 hospitalizations reported. Of those, 207 patients were on ventilators, a decrease of eight, or 3.72 percent, from 215 on Thursday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped by six overnight, from 247 on Thursday to 241 Friday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by five, to 39.
Both of those numbers are higher than the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
According to an Iberia Medical Center spokesperson, the hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients admitted as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose Friday to 86.8 percent, with 158 rooms occupied and 24 ICU beds still available, up from 85.8 percent Thursday. The total number of ICU beds rose by one, to 182. In Region 2, which covers the Baton Rouge area, the ICU occupancy rate is at 89.6 percent as of Friday.
Friday’s report also showed that 1,265 of the hospital beds in Region 4 — 73.97 percent — are occupied with 445 available, a decrease from 76.5 percent Thursday. The total number of reported beds dropped by four, to 1,710.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 4,089 on Friday. That rise represents an increase of 61, or 1.51 percent, from Thursday’s total of 4,028. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 77. As of August 5, 118 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 14 to 2,450. The number of deaths remained at 70, with 20,611 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map update showed that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 741.46 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 795 per 100,000 in the mid-July update.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by seven, to 1,616, with 17,852 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 412.15 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop from 635 per 100,000 in the last update. The number of deaths remained at 43.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 16, to 1,543, after 12,111 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths rose by one, to 52. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29 the parish had 606.74 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 874.
In Lafayette Parish, the case count rose from 7,424 on Thursday to 7,468 Friday, an increase of 44 cases, or 0.59 percent. The number of deaths remained at 91. The number of tests in the parish rose to 102,830 on Thursday. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, the parish had 577.47 cases reported per 100,000 population, down from 699 on July 15.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 101 to 15,103 on Friday, compared to a rise of 64, to 10,637, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 144,073 tests in Jefferson compared to 131,817 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 39 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths rose by one, to 562. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths rose by two, to 523. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 16 to July 29, Jefferson Parish had 415.16 cases reported per 100,000 population, a drop of 40. In Orleans, that number was 226.59 per 100,000, down from 273.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 28,409 Friday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 18.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 21,264 with 73 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 19,426 cases and 142 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 18,776 cases, including 350 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 15,034. The number of deaths in that group rose by 45, to 2,773 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 14,669 cases reported and 729 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 10,985 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,505,002 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of August 3, rose to 89,083. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.