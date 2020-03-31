The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in 40 long-term care facilities in the state. For context, there are a total of 436 nursing homes and adult residential care facilities in Louisiana.
Below is the current list of confirmed clusters. These facilities have been notified by the Department of Health.
Region 1
- Bayside Health
- Chateau de Notre Dame
- Good Samaritan Rehab and Nursing Center
- Inspired Living Kenner
- Jefferson Healthcare
- Jo Ellen Smith Living Center
- John Berchmans
- Lambeth House
- Marrero Health Care Center
- Nouveau Marc
- Poydras Home
- River Palm Nursing and Rehab
- Riverbend Nursing and Rehab
- St. Jude's Nursing Home
- St. Martin's Manor
- St. Anthony's Nursing Home
- St. Francis Villa Assisted Living
- St. Joseph of Harahan
- The Suites at Algiers Point
- Vista Shores Assisted Living
Region 2
- Chateau D'Ville Rehab and Retirement
- Flannery Oaks Guest House
- Lakeview Manor Nursing Home
- Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation of Port Allen
- Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home
- St. James Place - Highland Court Nursing Home
Region 3
- Chateau Saint James
- Luling Living Center
- Ormond Nursing and Care Center
- South East Louisiana Veterans Home
Region 6
- Colonial Nursing Home
Region 7
- Brookdale Shreveport Assisted Living
- Montclair Park Assisted Living Center
- Vivian Healthcare Center
Region 9
- Belle Maison
- Forest Manor
- Green Briar Community Care
- Guesthouse of Slidell Nursing Home
- Pontchartrain Health Care
- St. Anthony's Gardens
A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected.
Because of the sheer volume of cases, we will be sharing the updated number of clusters every day at noon. We will rely on facilities for reporting on the most up-to-date information. The Department continues to work with facilities to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.
