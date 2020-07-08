The state Department of Health update Wednesday showed the state adding almost 1,900 more identified infections to its COVID-19 total, after adding slightly more than 1,900 Tuesday, even as hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by the 61 beds added in Tuesday’s data.
Overall, LDH reported 70,151 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, an increase of 1,888, or 2.77 percent, from Tuesday’s 68,263.
Over the last seven days, the state’s number of identified infections grew 16.57 percent, from 60,178 last Tuesday.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by 20, going from 3,211 in Tuesday’s report to 3,231 on Wednesday. That rise represents an increase of 0.62 percent. As of Monday, 108 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 61, to 964, with 109 of those patients remaining on ventilators. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by one, to 197, with the number of patients on ventilators remaining at 19.
Although there is not yet a shortage of hospital rooms or ventilators in Region 4, the patients currently occupying intensive care rooms were at 75 percent of capacity — 131 of 176 beds. Overall, 1,206 of the 1,715 available hospital beds in the region — 70.3 percent — are occupied.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 55, to 1,050. The number of deaths remained at 47, with 10,845 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 25 to July 1 the parish had 348.18 cases reported per 100,000 population.
On Monday, Iberia Parish President Larry Richard held a press conference after the parish showed its highest single-day gain in identified cases, rising by 76. He asked residents to abide by sanitation, masking and social distancing protocols. He added that if the infection rate continued to rise he would consider reimposing some restrictions on activities, although he stopped short of saying he would put the parish back under Phase 1 guidelines.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 18, to 915, with 11,727 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 25 to July 1, the parish had 261.81 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 27.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose from 616 to 632, after 6,899 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 39. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 25 to July 1 the parish had 251.14 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose from 3,000 on Tuesday to 3,127 Wednesday, an increase of 127 cases. The number of deaths rose by two, to 50. There have been 47,913 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from June 25 to July 1, the parish had 303.15 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was at 10,452 on Wednesday, an increase of 355, compared to an increase of 81, to 8,287 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 93,034 tests in Jefferson compared to 82,610 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 48 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 536 for the second day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 488 for the second day. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 18 to June 24, Jefferson Parish had 143.07 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 74.42 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 14,949 cases Wednesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 11.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30-39 age group was at 11,457, with 59 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 10,768 cases and 113 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 10,631 cases, including 282 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 9,419. The number of deaths in that group rose by 11, to 2,189 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 8,490 cases reported and 574 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 4,282 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Labs in Louisiana have processed almost 850,000 COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 40,093 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 825,644 for a total of 865,737 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 30, rose to 43,026. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday, but had not been as of Tuesday afternoon.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 52.42 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 46.05 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.72 percent, other at 0.50 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.13 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week, updated on Monday.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (62.09 percent), diabetes (37.82 percent), and cardiac disease (21.22 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (20.41 percent), obesity (19.86 percent), neurological disorders (14.52 percent), congestive heart failure (14.32 percent), pulmonary issues (12.54 percent), cancer (7.62 percent), and asthma (4.28 percent).