The state Department of Health and Hospitals has upgraded its coronavirus website to include testing data, both state and commercial, by parish.
As of noon Monday, residents of 59 parishes have tested positive for coronavirus. The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence and the number of state and commercial tests performed is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 14 cases, 1 death
• Acadia - 11 cases, 1 death, state tests, commercial tests
• Allen - 11 cases, 4 state tests, 37 commercial tests
• Ascension - 153 cases, 5 deaths, 26 state tests, 1,009 commercial tests
• Assumption - 17 cases, 6 state tests, 59 commercial tests
• Avoyelles - 14 cases, 1 state test, 23 commercial tests
• Beauregard - 5 cases, no state tests, 51 commercial tests
• Bienville - 5 cases, 1 death, 3 state tests, 5 commercial tests
• Bossier - 57 cases, 24 state tests, 960 commercial tests
• Caddo - 222 cases, 5 deaths,119 state tests, 6,555 commercial tests
• Calcasieu - 42 cases, 1 death, 59 state tests, 1,249 commercial tests
• Caldwell - 1 case, no state tests, 17 commercial tests
• Cameron - no state tests, no commercial tests
• Catahoula - 3 cases, 1 death, 1 state tests, 6 commercial tests
• Claiborne - 4 cases, 1 state tests, 17 commercial tests
• Concordia - no state tests, no commercial tests
• DeSoto - 28 cases, 1 death, 6 state tests, 13 commercial tests
• East Baton Rouge - 188 cases, 9 deaths, 276 state tests, 2,535 commercial tests
• East Carroll - 1 case, no state tests, 22 commercial tests
• East Feliciana - 8 cases, 5 state tests, 15 commercial tests
• Evangeline - 8 cases, 5 state tests, 47 commercial tests
• Franklin - 5 cases, 6 state tests, 54 commercial tests
• Grant - 2 case, no state tests, 17 commercial tests
• Iberia - 18 cases, 51 state tests, 124 commercial tests
• Iberville - 28 cases, 2 death, 1 state test, 49 commercial tests
• Jackson - 2 cases, 12 state tests, 257 commercial tests
• Jefferson - 838 cases, 37 deaths, 505 state tests, 1,798 commercial tests
• Jefferson Davis - 3 case, 10 state tests, 144 commercial tests
• Lafayette - 82 cases, 1 death, 72 state tests, 3,302 commercial tests
• Lafourche - 51 cases, 2 deaths, 78 state tests, 481 commercial tests
• LaSalle - 2 cases, 5 state tests, 49 commercial tests
• Lincoln - 8 cases, 9 state tests, 147 commercial tests
• Livingston - 16 cases, 1 state test, 127 commercial tests
• Madison - 1 case, no state tests, no commercial tests
• Morehouse - 2 cases, 5 state tests, 12 commercial tests
• Natchitoches - 2 cases, 8 state tests, 60 commercial tests
• Orleans - 1,480 cases, 86 deaths, 1,429 state tests, 4,900 commercial tests
• Ouachita - 44 cases, 1 death, 90 state tests, 925 commercial tests
• Plaquemines - 22 cases, 2 death, 2 state tests, 39 commercial tests
• Pointe Coupee - 2 cases, 5 state tests, 38 commercial tests
• Rapides - 44 cases, 1 death, 54 state tests, 581 commercial tests
• Red River - 1 case, 17 state tests, 21 commercial tests
• Richland - 2 cases, no state tests, 69 commercial tests
• Sabine - 1 case, 3 state tests, 36 commercial tests
• St. Bernard - 53 cases, 2 deaths, 4 state tests, 121 commercial tests
• St. Charles - 36 cases, 3 deaths, 1 state test, 42 commercial tests
• St. Helena - 1 state test, 49 commercial tests
• St. James - 65 cases, 3 death, 55 state tests, 133 commercial tests
• St. John the Baptist - 75 cases, 8 deaths, 4 state tests, 19 commercial tests
• St. Landry - 15 cases, 1 death, 21 state tests, 1,279 commercial tests
• St. Martin - 20 cases, 3 deaths, no state tests, 56 commercial tests
• St. Mary - 10 cases, 6 state tests, 77 commercial tests
• St. Tammany - 186 cases, 4 deaths, 132 state tests, 1,030 commercial tests
• Tangipahoa - 18 cases, 6 state tests, 225 commercial tests
• Tensas - no tests
• Terrebonne - 34 cases, 1 death, 62 state tests, 158 commercial tests
• Union - 9 cases, 3 state tests, 9 commercial tests
• Vermilion - 3 cases, 1 death, 2 state tests, 77 commercial tests
• Vernon - 3 cases, no state tests, 161 commercial tests
• Washington - 22 cases, 1 death, 35 state tests, 108 commercial tests
• Webster - 11 cases, 1 death, 8 state tests, 243 commercial tests
• West Baton Rouge - 12 cases, 1 death, no state tests, 17 commercial tests
• West Carroll - no state tests, 4 commercial tests
• West Feliciana - 4 cases, 4 state tests, 68 commercial tests
• Winn - 1 case, 3 state tests, 16 commercial tests