The coronavirus has extended its foothold in Louisiana, with 41 parishes now reporting a resident who has tested positive and a total number of cases approaching 1,200.
Also, third case has been identified in Iberia Parish, according to Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.
"I have notified all of the mayors and the chairman of the parish council," Richard said. "I have not put up a public statement, but I will shortly."
At its first noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals reported that there are now 1,172 confirmed cases in the state. The report also shows a strong increase in commercial testing, with 4,314 commercial tests submitted. The state lab has processed an additional 1,634 tests.
The state's death toll also increased, to 34 since the last update on Sunday morning, when the death toll was at 20. Five of those were in Orleans Parish, and two in Jefferson Parish. Additional deaths were reported in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Ouachita, Rapides, West Baton Rouge and Webster parishes.
No further details have been released on those new fatalities.
The number of cases identified in the 40 to 49 age group has risen to 238, with four deaths reported. The next largest group is the 50-59 age range, with 229 cases and 7 deaths. The 70 and above group has 226b cases and 19 deaths, while the 60 to 69 age group has 219 cases and three deaths.
There are 170 identified cases in the 30-39 age group and one death. The 18 to 29 age group has 85 cases and the under 18 group 5. Neither of the two youngest ranges has had any fatal case so far.
The gender of the reported cases has continued to skew more strongly to the female side, with 59 percent of reported cases in females and 41 percent in males.
Almost half of the state's identified cases — 567 — are in Orleans Parish, with another 252 next door in Jefferson Parish.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 12 cases
• Acadia - 1 case
• Allen - 2 cases
• Ascension - 26 cases, 1 death
• Assumption - 1 case
• Avoyelles - 1 case
• Beauregard - 1 case
• Bienville - 1 case
• Bossier - 12 cases
• Caddo - 34 cases
• Calcasieu - 4 cases
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• Claiborne - 2 cases
• DeSoto - 5 cases
• East Baton Rouge - 43 cases, 1 death
• Evangeline - 2 cases
• Grant - 1 case
• Iberia - 3 cases
• Iberville - 10 case
• Jefferson - 252 cases, 5 deaths
• Lafayette - 9 cases
• Lafourche - 15 cases
• Lincoln - 2 cases
• Livingston - 5 case
• Natchitoches - 2 cases
• Orleans - 567 cases, 20 deaths
• Ouachita - 9 cases, 1 death
• Plaquemines - 8 case
• Rapides - 8 cases, 1 death
• Richland - 2 cases
• St. Bernard - 15 cases
• St. Charles - 15 cases
• St. James - 8 cases, 1 death
• St. John the Baptist - 16 cases
• St. Landry - 3 cases
• St. Mary - 1 case
• St. Tammany - 47 cases
• Tangipahoa - 3 case
• Terrebonne - 14 cases
• Washington - 2 cases, 1 death
• Webster - 1 case, 1 death
• West Baton Rouge - 4 cases, 1 death