The number of coronavirus cases identified in Louisiana has risen by 11 overnight, according to the latest figures from the state Department of Health.
As of the Louisiana Department of Health's 9:30 a.m. report, the state now has 114 patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus. That is up from 103 Sunday evening and 91 from Sunday morning.
There were no new deaths reported overnight in Louisiana. The death toll still stands at two, both patients in their 50s from New Orleans who had underlying conditions along with COVID-19.
The state reference laboratory did not perform any new tests for the coronavirus overnight, remaining at 284 since Sunday afternoon's report, up from 247 Sunday morning. The Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has verified that the state's reference laboratory's work can be trusted, so state tests are now taken as positive results rather than presumptive positive.
Orleans Parish still claims the bulk of the cases in the state, with 79. Jefferson Parish has 16 and St. Tammany five, with Caddo and St. Charles now reporting three cases each and Lafourche, St. Bernard and Terrebonne each reporting two. St. John the Baptist and Bossier parishes are still reporting one case each.
Of the new cases reported between Sunday evening and Monday morning, none appeared in a new parish, leaving 10 parishes with a case currently reported. Besides Orleans and Jefferson, St. Tammany, Caddo Parish showed an increase, of one case. Only Bossier and St. John the Baptist parishes did not show an increase.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient's residence is as follows:
Bossier - 1 case
Caddo - 3 cases
Jefferson - 16 cases
Lafourche - 2 case
Orleans - 79 cases
St. Bernard - 2 case
St. Charles - 3 cases
St. John the Baptist - 1 case
St. Tammany - 5 cases
Terrebonne - 2 cases
The next update from the Louisiana Department of Health is expected at 5:30 p.m.