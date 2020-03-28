The number of identified COVID-19 cases in Iberia Parish leapt from four to nine in the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
That rise comes a day after St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars made an impassioned plea for residents to observe the state issued stay-at-home order. Cedars held a press conference to address an increase in the number of identified cases in the parish as will as three deaths from COVID-19. The parish currently has 13 known cases.
According to a spokesman from Iberia Medical Center, that rise in Iberia Parish cases is not a result of the testing event the hospital held Wednesday. Those results take from seven to 10 days to come back from the testing laboratory.
In St. Mary Parish, the number of cases rose by one, to seven. There have been no reported COVID-19 deaths there.
Lafayette Parish has also seen its first death, announced Friday afternoon. The parish now has 48 known cases.
The rise in identified coronavirus infections comes as local parishes begin their own drive-through testing events. Iberia Medical Center held its first one Wednesday, with a second planned for this upcoming Wednesday.
The state’s reference laboratory has performed 2,694 tests so far. Commercial laboratories have added another 22,467 tests.
The rise is not only because of testing, though. The number of hospitalized patients has also grown. Currently there are 927 patients in hospital beds across the state, with 336 of them requiring ventilators to breath. That is up from 773 patients, 270 on ventilators Friday.
As the crisis approached, the state estimated that there were 9,600 available hospital beds across the state.
The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose as well. The state is reporting 137 deaths, up from 119 on Friday, a 15 percent increase.
Statewide, the number of new cases rose from 2,746 to 3,315, an increase of 20 percent. New Orleans is at 1,298 cases, with 70 deaths so far. The Jefferson Parish case count has risen to 744, with 26 deaths.
The disease has now been identified in residents of 56 of the state's 64 parishes.
According to LDH, if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by the first week of April. Gov. John Bel Edwards said earlier this week that the city could be out of hospital beds by mid-month.
As of Saturday, LDH had identified COVID-19 clusters in 11 nursing homes across the state — Chateau D’Ville in Donaldsonville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Vista Shores, Good Samaritan New Orleans, River Palms Nursing and Rehab and Lambeth House in New Orleans, Nouveau Marc in Kenner, St. Joseph of Harahan in Harahan, Luling Living Center in Luling, Chateau St. James in Lutcher and St. James Place in Baton Rouge. LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites.
This story will be updated throughout the day.