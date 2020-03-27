ST. MARTINVILLE — In an impassioned plea for residents to honor the stay-at-home order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued Sunday, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars announced that St. Martin Parish has now identified 11 positive cases of COVID-19, including three deaths from complications of the disease.
"Many leaders have pandered to certain businesses in order to circumvent this order," Cedars said. "That is why we are going to more vigorously propagate this message, that people need to stay at home."
Cedars said he was informed of the new cases and deaths Friday morning.
"I learned this morning that St. Martin has 11 cases," he said. "The most sobering news is that the Louisiana Department of Health said three of those cases resulted in death. Some of these test results are from the last several days, so we are dealing with real-time numbers."
Although two of the victims were 70 and 89 years old, but one was not.
"One victim, a woman, was 41," Cedars said. "And she was in good health."
Cedars' frustration with the increased spread of the disease — and the lack of public adherence to the stay-at-home order — was obvious.
"It (the stay-at-home-order) clearly and unequivocally states that you are to stay at home," Cedars said. "Workers cannot report to work unless performing an essential job at an essential business."
Dr. Tina Stefanski, medical director for LDH Region IV, said that these will not be the last.
"These are the first deaths reported in Acadiana, but they will not be the last," she said. "There will be other deaths reported."
She also confirmed that these test results and deaths show that there is community spread of the disease occurring in St. Martin. Cedars, however pointed out that political boundaries don't matter.
"This virus does not see parish lines," Cedars said.