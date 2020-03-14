The Saturday morning update from the Louisiana Department of Health shows 49 presumptive positive COVID-19 patients in the state, up from 33 Friday morning.
It also shows that the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta has confirmed two additional cases in the state, for a total of 51. It is not known where those two cases are located.
Cases in New Orleans rose from 23 to 36 overnight. Seven cases have been identified in Jefferson Parish, up from three Friday morning, and two each in St. Tammany and Terrebonne. One case each has been identified in Caddo and St. Charles parishes. Two new parishes have been added, with one case each in St. John the Baptist and Bossier parishes.
The presumptive positive case in Lafourche Parish, a man who had formerly lived in Iberia Parish, has been removed from the list. St. Bernard Parish's presumptive positive case has also been removed.
There have been no reported deaths from the coronavirus in Louisiana.
As of Saturday morning, 142 tests have been performed at the state laboratory. There have been no reported cases in Iberia Parish.
The next expected update from LDH should be made around 4:30 p.m.