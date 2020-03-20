Iberia Parish identified its second case of COVID-19 in one of its residents Friday as the state Department of Health announced that four more individuals had died from the disease, bringing the number of deaths to 14.
The number of parishes with identified cases of the virus grew to 28 Friday evening, after having shrunk by one overnight. State officials said an individual who tested positive and was thought to be an Acadia Parish resident was actually from Lafayette, increasing that parish’s count by one.
The number of cases identified through the state’s reference lab and commercial labs rose to 537 as of the LDH 5:30 p.m. update Friday. That marks a rise of 145 cases over the previous 24-hour period, or a 37-percent jump in the number of known cases in the state.
The number of tests administered at commercial labs is now being tracked, with 847 reported to the state so far. The number of state lab tests increased, from 899 Thursday evening to 1,084 Friday evening.
As more testing sites come online, the number of known infections in the state will likely continue to rise quickly.
The Louisiana Department of Health also reported the 14th death related to COVID-19 in the state, one of four announced Friday.
The deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident, a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident, a 72-year-old Orleans Parish resident and a 49-year-old Orleans Parish resident were reported Friday. According to an LDH press release, all had underlying medical conditions.
The deaths of a 44-year-old Orleans Parish resident with underlying medical conditions and a 91-year-old resident of Lambeth House — the fifth fatality from the New Orleans retirement home — were reported Thursday, although it is not clear when they died
The first two known deaths in Louisiana from COVID-19 occurred last week in New Orleans. Both victims were patients in their 50s with underlying conditions at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.
Five victims were all residents of Lambeth House, the location of the only known cluster of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana. Those patients were all over 80 years old. One other New Orleans patient has also died.
Two other deaths, one in Jefferson Parish and one in St. James Parish, are also attributed to COVID-19.
Statistics released Friday show that the largest age group of known COVID-19 cases is still made up of people between 40 and 49 years of age, with 113 cases, but just barely. The second-largest group is the 70 and above group at 112 cases, closely followed by the 50 to 59 age group with 108 cases. The 60 to 69 age group has 96 cases and the 30 to 39 range has climbed to 75 cases.
The breakdown by age also includes 32 cases in the 18 to 29 age group and one case under 18 years of age.
The identified cases so far are predominantly in female patients, with 54 percent to 46 percent for males.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 7 cases
• Assumption - 1 case
• Ascension - 3 cases
• Bossier - 5 cases
• Caddo - 12 cases
• Calcasieu - 3 cases
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• DeSoto - 2 cases
• East Baton Rouge - 7 cases
• Iberia - 2 cases
• Iberville - 1 case
• Jefferson - 104 cases, 2 deaths
• Lafayette - 6 cases
• Lafourche - 5 cases
• Livingston - 1 case
• Orleans - 326 cases, 10 deaths
• Plaquemines - 1 case
• Rapides - 3 cases
• St. Bernard - 5 cases
• St. Charles - 7 cases
• St, James - 1 case, 1 death
• St. John the Baptist - 6 cases
• St. Landry - 2 cases
• St. Tammany - 12 cases
• Tangipahoa - 1 case
• Terrebonne - 7 cases
• Washington - 2 cases
• Webster - 1 case
• West Baton Rouge - 3 cases