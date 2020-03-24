BATON ROUGE – As of 5 p.m., all buildings and overnight facilities at Louisiana state parks and historical sites will be temporarily closed for the safety of staff members and the public.
The closure will remain in effect until April 13. No new reservations will be accepted prior to that date.
Gates will remain open at state parks from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. This will allow access to roads and established trails for individuals wanting to walk or exercise in the utdoors.
“We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "However, this is the most prudent action at this point. We want to continue to provide outdoor recreation opportunities for our citizens near our parks. The staff that are able to continue working will use this time to perform maintenance projects and thorough cleaning. That way, the sites are fresh and ready to receive visitors when we reopen.”
Bayou Segnette, Chicot, and Lake Bistineau state parks are currently being used as regional overflow isolation areas and are closed to the public. Grand Isle State Park is closed to the public at the recommendation of local officials.