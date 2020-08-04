Louisiana saw another batch of old data added to its COVID-19 case tally Tuesday, throwing more than 1,700 backlogged cases on top of the 1,800-plus new identified infections in the latest Louisiana Department of Health update.
According to Dr. Tina Stefanski from the LDH Region 4 Office of Public Health, Iberia Parish saw 76 backlogged cases and 87 new cases added Tuesday. In Lafayette Parish, 728 backlogged cases were added, along with 125 new cases.
On Tuesday, LDH reported 124,461 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 3,614, or 2.83 percent, from Monday’s running total of 120,846. Of the cases added Tuesday, 1,741 were backlogged cases going back as far as May 28. The other 1,873 were new positive test results.
Over the last week, the state’s number of identified infections grew 12.1 percent, from 111,038 last Tuesday. The LDH two-week incidence tracking map has not been updated since mid July.
Statewide, hospitalizations due to the disease dropped by nine, or 0.6 percent, since Monday, with 1,487 hospitalizations reported. Of those, 240 patients were on ventilators, an increase of 10, or 4.35 percent, from 230 on Monday.
For perspective, the hospitalizations statewide previously peaked at 1,991 on April 12, with ventilator usage peaking at 571 on April 4.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Region 4, which covers Acadiana, dropped again overnight, from 256 on Monday to 244 Tuesday. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by four, to 46.
Both of those numbers eclipse the high points from earlier in the coronavirus outbreak. Previously, Region 4’s COVID-19 related hospitalizations had peaked on April 10, at 125, with ventilator use peaking on April 12 at 37.
The intensive care bed occupancy rate in Region 4 rose Tuesday to 84.2 percent, with 154 rooms occupied and 29 ICU beds still available. The total number of ICU beds rose by two, to 183.
Tuesday’s report also showed that 1,258 of the hospital beds in the region — 73.78 percent — are occupied with 447 available, an increase from 72.82 percent Monday. The total number of reported beds rose by one, to 1,705.
The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Louisiana rose to 3,937 on Tuesday. That rise represents an increase of 27, or 0.69 percent, from Monday’s total of 3,910. The average age of fatal patients is 74, the median age 76. As of July 29, 114 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Wednesday.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 161, to 2,408. The number of deaths rose by one, to 66, with 20,270 tests performed in the parish. The last LDH incidence map update showed that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had the second-highest incidence rate in the state, with 795.03 cases reported per 100,000 population.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases were up by 61, to 1,580, with 17,579 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 635.94 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 42.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by 59, to 1,504, after 11,797 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 49. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15 the parish had 873.95 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, backlogged records rocketed the case count from 6,423 on Monday to 7,280 Tuesday, an increase of 857 cases, or 13.34 percent. The number of deaths rose by two, to 89. The number of tests in the parish went from 79,647 Monday to 100,949 on Tuesday — an increase of 26.7 percent. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, the parish had 698.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish rose by 262 to 14,795 on Tuesday, compared to a rise of 42, to 10,426, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 139,487 tests in Jefferson compared to 127,035 in Orleans.
Despite lower case numbers, the more urban Orleans Parish has seen 42 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish deaths remained at 560 for a third day. In Jefferson Parish, the total number of deaths remained at 518, also for a third day. The LDH incidence map shows that from July 2 to July 15, Jefferson Parish had 455.71 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 273.14 per 100,000.
When compared by age group, the cases in the 18 to 29 demographic rose to 27,521 Tuesday. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases by far. The number of deaths reported in the group rose by one, to 18.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30 to 39 age group was at 20,560, with 72 deaths, followed closely by the 40 to 49 age group, with 18,766 cases and 136 deaths, and the 50-59 age range with 18,169 cases, including 344 fatalities reported.
The 70 and above group case count was at 14,579. The number of deaths in that group rose by 18, to 2,666 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 14,142 cases reported and 697 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 10,538 cases total and four reported deaths.
Labs in Louisiana have processed 1,449,857 COVID-19 tests so far.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 43 percent and the other one percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 52 percent to 48 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of July 27, rose to 74,246. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown.