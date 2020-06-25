The Louisiana Department of Health reported another high incidence of new COVID-19 infections, with more than 950 new cases listed.
In its latest published data on the percentage of test subjects with positive results, the state said 8.3 percent of the samples taken on June 17 tested positive for COVID-19.
Previously, Gov. John Bel Edwards has said it is time for concern when that number rises above six percent. The federal guideline is to keep it below 10 percent.
Overall, LDH reported 53,415 identified cases of COVID-19 Thursday, an increase of 962, or 1.79 percent, from Wednesday’s total of 52,477.
The state cumulative tally of COVID-19 deaths rose by 18, going from 3,039 in Wednesday’s report to 3,051 on Thursday. That rise represents an increase of 0.39 percent. As of Monday, 113 of those deaths were still considered probable COVID-19 fatalities pending final testing. The number of probable deaths attributed to COVID-19 is updated each week on Monday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 22, to 653, with 77 of those patients remaining on ventilators. In District 4, which covers Acadiana, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by eight, to 87, with the number of patients on ventilators rising by three, to 10.
Although there is not yet a shortage of hospital rooms or ventilators in Region 4, the patients currently occupying intensive care rooms remained at more than three-quarters — 138 of 181. Overall, 1,208 of the 1,719 available hospital beds in the region — just over 70 percent — are occupied.
St. Martin Parish’s number of identified cases rose by 20, to 606, with 7,522 tests performed. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17, the parish had 358.07 cases reported per 100,000 population. The number of deaths remained at 26.
In Iberia Parish, the number of cases rose by 35, to 570. The number of deaths rose by one, to 43, with 7,771 tests performed in the parish. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17 the parish had 69.07 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In St. Mary Parish, the total cases rose by five, to 415, after 5,212 tests. The number of COVID-19 deaths remained at 37. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17 the parish had 50.23 cases reported per 100,000 population.
In Lafayette Parish, the reported case count rose by 69, to 1,723 Thursday. The number of deaths rose by one, to 37. There have been 35,952 tests reported in the parish.The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17, the parish had 123.98 cases reported per 100,000 population.
The number of cases in Jefferson Parish was reported up 71, at 9,074 on Thursday, compared to a rise of 28, to 7,638 cases, in Orleans Parish. Jefferson Parish’s testing has been more aggressive than that in Orleans — 75,945 tests in Jefferson compared to 67,256 in Orleans.
The more urban Orleans Parish has seen 49 more deaths than its suburban neighbor. Orleans Parish reported deaths remained at 529 for the fifth day. Deaths in Jefferson rose by one, to 480. The LDH incidence map shows that from June 11 to June 17, Jefferson Parish had 102.75 cases reported per 100,000 population. In Orleans, that number was 41.94 per 100,000.
The 18 to 29 age group had 9,570 cases Wednesday, a jump of 320 from 9,250 cases on Wednesday and a third of the daily total. It is the demographic group with the largest number of identified cases. The number of deaths reported in the group remained at 10.
The number of COVID-19 cases identified in the 30-39 age group rose by 139, to 8,634, with 55 deaths, followed closely by the 50-59 age range, which rose by 112, to 8,631, including 267 fatalities. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases rose by 131 to 8,466 with 109 deaths reported.
The 70 and above group case count rose by 93, to 8,152. The number of deaths in that group rose to 2,064 — still the largest number of fatalities for any age group by far, more than the number of deaths in all other groups combined and two-thirds of the total COVID-19 attributed deaths in the state.
In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 7,170 cases reported and 543 deaths. This age group has the second-highest number of deaths, behind only the 70 and above demographic group.
The under 18 group, the smallest demographic segment, had 2,571 cases total, with three deaths reported.
Louisiana has performed more than 600,000 COVID-19 tests so far. The state’s reference laboratory has performed 31,978 COVID-19 tests. Commercial labs have contributed 616,527, for a total of 660,665 tests.
By gender, the state’s daily report shows women making up the largest part — 56 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state, with men comprising 42 percent and the other two percent identified as unknown or other. On the other hand, the COVID-19 deaths are predominantly among men, 53 percent to 47 percent for women.
The number of presumed recovered cases, as of June 21, rose to 39,792. In order to be considered recovered, a living patient must either be out of the hospital and 14 days past a positive test result, or 21 days past a positive test date if their hospitalization status is unknown. As with the number of probable fatalities, that statistic is scheduled to be updated weekly, on Monday.
The breakdown of COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity and race showed some change last week, with the percentage of those deaths in the black community making up more than half of all cases.
Initially, LDH reported that 70 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the state were in the black community. That number has since hovered in the mid-to-high 50-percent range. It was at 53.11 percent Monday, with Caucasian victims making up 45.32 percent of all cases. Other races identified include Asian at 0.74 percent, other at 0.57 percent, Native American/Alaska Native at 0.10 percent and Native Hawaiin/Pacific Islander at 0.08 percent. That data is only reported once a week.
The number is still disproportionate to the demographics of the state’s population. African Americans make up about 40 percent of Louisiana’s populace.
The top three underlying conditions among COVID-19 deaths in the latest report were hypertension (60.09 percent), diabetes (36.83 percent), and cardiac disease (20.39 percent).
Other factors included chronic kidney disease (20.19 percent), obesity (19.42 percent), congestive heart failure (13.74 percent), neurological disorders (12.67 percent), pulmonary issues (11.93 percent), cancer (7.35 percent), and asthma (4.28 percent).