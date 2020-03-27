UPDATED 1:40 p.m. — The sobering announcement Friday morning of a jump in identified COVID-19 cases in St. Martin Parish, along with three deaths attributed to the disease, put an exclamation point on the Friday update from the Louisiana Department of Health on the continued growth of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
In a brutally honest press conference that chided state leaders for pandering to business interests and begged residents to honor the state’s stay-at-home order, St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars reported 11 known cases of COVID-19 in the parish, along with the fact that one of the three fatalities from the disease was a 41-year-old woman who was otherwise in good health.
The number of deaths attributed to the disease statewide rose from 83 Thursday to 119 Friday — a 43-percent increase.
The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 441 overnight, up to 2,746 from 2,305 at noon on Thursday, a 19 percent increase.
St. Mary Parish now has six identified cases. Iberia Parish also saw an increase, with its fourth case identified. St. Martin Parish has 11 residents identified with COVID-19, three of those dead.
In Caddo Parish, an additional 25 cases brought the total to 140, with two dead. In Bossier Parish, 5 new cases pushed the total to 37.
In Lafayette Parish, 44 cases have been identified. New Orleans is at 1,170 cases, with 57 deaths so far. Jefferson Parish is up to 548 cases and 24 deaths.
The disease has now been identified in residents of 54 of the state's 64 parishes. The state's reference laboratory has processed 2,476 tests for the coronavirus so far. Commercial laboratories have accounted for 18,883 tests.
Pressure on the state's hospitals is continuing to increase. There are 773 patients currently hospitalized, 270 on ventilators. On Thursday, there were 676 hospitalized patients, with 239 on ventilators.
According to LDH, if Louisiana’s number of cases continues to grow at this rate and the state is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of ventilators by the first week of April. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the city could be out of hospital beds by mid-month.
As of Thursday, LDH had identified COVID-19 clusters in eight nursing homes across the state. Five — Chateau D’Ville in Donaldsonville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Vista Shores, Good Samaritan New Orleans and Lambeth House in New Orleans, Luling Living Center in Luling and St. James Place in Baton Rouge —have been named. In a press release, LDH said it will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place and epidemiological teams have had a chance to perform their work at the sites. The department also noted that the fact that someone has died at a nursing home or independent living/assisted living facility has less to do with the facility and more to do with the individual.
The number of cases identified in the 50-59 age range rose 111 to 570, up from 459 cases, and six more fatalities, bringing the total to 21. In the 40 to 49 age group, the number of cases has risen to 538 from 470, with 11 deaths reported. The 70 and above group case count rose to 491 from 421 Wednesday. The number of deaths in that group rose by 20, to 69 — the largest number of fatalities for any age group. In the 60 to 69 age group, there were 490 cases reported, up from 417, and 13 deaths.
There are 403 identified cases in the 30-39 age group, up from 256, and four deaths. The 18 to 29 age group has 234 cases, up from 197, and no reported deaths The under 18 group has 20 cases total, with one death reported yesterday.
Women continue to make up the largest part — 57 percent — of the identified COVID-19 cases in the state. Men make up 43 percent.
The breakdown of cases by parish of the patient’s residence is as follows:
• Parish under investigation - 16 cases, 1 death
• Acadia - 8 cases, 1 death
• Allen - 5 cases
• Ascension - 90 cases, 1 death
• Assumption - 8 cases
• Avoyelles - 10 cases
• Beauregard - 4 cases
• Bienville - 1 case, 1 death
• Bossier - 37 cases
• Caddo - 140 cases, 2 deaths
• Calcasieu - 22 cases, 1 death
• Catahoula - 1 case, 1 death
• Claiborne - 3 cases
• DeSoto - 13 cases, 1 death
• East Baton Rouge - 124 cases, 4 deaths
• East Feliciana - 5 cases
• Evangeline - 4 cases
• Grant - 1 case
• Iberia - 4 cases
• Iberville - 20 cases 1 death
• Jackson - 3 cases
• Jefferson - 548 cases, 24 deaths
• Jefferson Davis - 1 case
• Lafayette - 44 cases
• Lafourche - 30 cases, 2 death
• LaSalle - 1 case
• Lincoln - 7 cases
• Livingston - 11 cases
• Madison - 1 case
• Morehouse - 2 cases
• Natchitoches - 2 cases
• Orleans - 1,170 cases, 57 deaths
• Ouachita - 25 cases, 1 death
• Plaquemines - 16 cases, 2 death
• Pointe Coupee - 1 case
• Rapides - 26 cases, 1 death
• Richland - 2 cases
• St. Bernard - 31 cases, 1 death
• St. Charles - 23 cases, 2 deaths
• St. James - 40 cases, 3 death
• St. John the Baptist - 41 cases, 3 deaths
• St. Landry - 10 cases
• St. Martin - 11 cases, 3 deaths
• St. Mary - 6 cases
• St. Tammany - 111 cases, 2 deaths
• Tangipahoa - 7 cases
• Terrebonne - 23 cases, 1 death
• Union - 4 cases
• Vermilion - 2 cases
• Vernon - 2 cases
• Washington - 8 cases, 1 death
• Webster - 9 cases, 1 death
• West Baton Rouge - 11 cases, 1 death
• West Feliciana - 1 case
• Winn - 1 case