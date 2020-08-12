Soon after the Mountain West Conference announced Monday that it was canceling football for the fall, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward each issued statements saying the conference and school were doing everything they could to play football in the fall.
Less than a day later, the Big 10 announced it was canceling football, and the Pac-12 followed suit shortly thereafter, leaving questions as to when or if the SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12 also would cancel football for the fall.
“We remain steadfast in our approach in the Southeastern Conference, taking all the available time to gather as much information as possible in order to make informed decisions,” Woodward said in a statement released Monday. “We are united in our process and our focus on the safety and well-being of our student-athletes. The recent flood of reports surrounding college athletics does not alter that approach. As we have said since the beginning, we are patiently working through each and every variable following the direction of our Return to Safety and Medical Guidance Task Force. I believe our student-athletes want to play. We owe it to them to make every effort to do so safely.”
Via Twitter, Sankey said the SEC has been deliberate in its work since March approaching the football season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: ‘Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.’ @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester … Developed testing protocols…We know concerns remain. We have never had a FB season in a COVID-19 environment. Can we play? I don’t know. We haven’t stopped trying. We support, educate .and care for student-athletes every day, and will continue to do so…every day,” Sankey said in the message.
But Tuesday, the Big 10 Conference presidents voted to shut down for the fall despite many of its coaches, including Ryan Day of Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan, Scott Frost of Nebraska and James Franklin of Penn State, saying they wanted to play the 2020 season this fall.
The Big 10 said in a statement that multiple factors went into the decision.
“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in the statement. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.
“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
The NCAA’s latest medical guidelines also likely played a role in the decision. The guidelines state that people of any age with underlying heart conditions are at risk if they contract COVID-19, with myocarditis being named one of the chief factors. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and can affect the heart muscle and its electrical system, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms, according to mayoclinic.org.
The Pac-12 announced its “CEO Group” had voted unanimously to postpone all sports competitions through the end of the 2020 calendar year later in the afternoon.
“The decision was made after consultation with athletics directors and with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee who expressed concern with moving forward with contact practice. … The Conference also announced that when conditions improve, it would consider a return to competition for impacted sports after January 1, 2021,” the conference said in a statement.
Pac-12 student-athletes will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed, and the conference said it strongly encourages the NCAA grant students who opt out of competition this year an additional year of eligibility.
“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in the statement. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”
Scott said that colleges face a more challenging approach to athletic competition than professional sports.
“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” he said. “Our athletic programs are a part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.
“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families. We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”