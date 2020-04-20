Three New Iberia civic organizations collectively donated 1,000 N-95 masks to Iberia Medical Center today.
Kiwanis Club President Cindy Herring said she had the idea to donate masks and found a source in Houston, but knew monies from the organization’s fundraising efforts were short due cancelled fundraisers.
She approached the Optimist and Rotary Club. Together, the groups pooled resources and shared the expense equally to add the 1,000 masks to the hospital's personal protective equipment inventory.
On hand for the presentation were Herring, Iberia Medical Center Materials Management Director Tonia Leblanc, Optimist Club President Andree Schlicher, and Rotary Club President Melissa Vincent.