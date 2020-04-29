Iberia Parish Government shared face masks with various agencies this week after a donation from the Hanes Company.
According to a press release, the parish received 34,000 cloth face masks, part of a donation from the Hanes Company to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Parish President Larry Richard said he coordinated with the parish's municipalities, charitable organizations, the Iberia Parish School District and the Louisiana Department of Health to best allocate the masks.
So far, 31,700 cloth masks have been given to the School Meals District, Iberia parish School District Staff, local government employees, the Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, various nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, Iberia Medical Center, Iberia Men's Shelter, Iberia Council On Aging, and Solomon House, as well as all of the parish's municipalities and all parish council members.
The remaining 2,300 masks are set to be distributed to members of the public who are most at risk from exposure to COVID-19.