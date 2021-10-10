Vendors and buyers mingle at the Shadows-on-the-Teche Arts and Crafts Fair held Saturday at the historic home on Main Street in New Iberia. The event had been scheduled for the previous month but was postponed until this weekend because of Hurricane Ida.
The Shadows Visitors Center drew crowds of people in downtown for the Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday. Many of the people headed to the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff took time to peruse items at the Shadows and the visitors center as well.
Vendors and buyers mingle at the Shadows-on-the-Teche Arts and Crafts Fair held Saturday at the historic home on Main Street in New Iberia. The event had been scheduled for the previous month but was postponed until this weekend because of Hurricane Ida.
Corey Vaughn / The Daily Iberian
The Shadows Visitors Center drew crowds of people in downtown for the Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday. Many of the people headed to the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff took time to peruse items at the Shadows and the visitors center as well.
Shadows-on-the-Teche opened its doors to the public Saturday for its semi-annual Arts and Crafts Fair.
The event was originally scheduled for last month, but was delayed due to Hurricane Ida. The event saw dozens of vendors setting up inside and outside of the historic site to sell their wares to interested buyers.
The fair took place at the same time as the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff, which brought in a fairly large crowd that perused the Shadows’ gardens throughout the day.
Everything from jewelry to honey vendors were on display inside the Shadows property, and those attending the event had ample space to relax and mingle while enjoying Saturday’s beautiful weather.
Tina Hebert, a Jeanerette resident who was visiting New Iberia with her daughter, said she had spent time at the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff and decided to head to the fair to wind down with her family.
“We just came from the cookoff, and lost track of time,” event-goer Tina Hebert said.
The fair has been an avenue for Shadows-on-the-Teche to raise money over the years, while allowing local crafts and art vendors to sell their wares to an interested audience. Tours of the historic Shadows came with a price of admission, and there was plenty of opportunity to take a tour for those who were interested.