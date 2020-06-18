The Third Circuit Court of Appeals has rescinded its opinion from last month affirming the sentence handed down to Donald Broussard after his conviction for the death of a Bossier City man in a 2016 “road rage” incident.
Instead, the court issued a new decision last Friday reversing Broussard’s conviction and sending his case back to the 16th Judicial District Court for a new trial.
“The opinion rendered on May 20, 2020, which affirmed the conviction, was inadvertently issued,” the court wrote in a letter to Pride Justin Doran, Broussard’s attorney. “The correct opinion, which reverses the conviction, has been rendered today, June 12, 2020, and is attached.”
In that opinion, Judge Sylvia R. Cooks wrote that the 11-1 verdict to convict Broussard in 2018 conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Ramos v. Louisiana, which established that a unanimous verdict is required for a conviction in criminal cases.
“The Supreme Court unambiguously determined that non-unanimous verdicts are not permissible under the Sixth Amendment to the Constitution and the prohibition applies to the states under the Fourteenth Amendment,” Cooks wrote, noting that the ruling also applied to cases pending review on appeal. “We therefore find the Ramos ruling is applicable and it requires the defendant’s conviction by a non-unanimous jury verdict be reversed.”
Broussard was convicted in 2018 and initially sentenced to four years at hard labor for negligent homicide in the death of Rakeem Blakes, 24. Additionally, 16th Judicial District Court Judge Curtis Sigur also held Broussard in contempt of court for his repeated refusal to answer questions from prosecutors at his sentencing.
Sigur later resentenced Broussard, suspending three years of the four years at hard labor and imposing three years of supervised probation instead.
Blakes was killed on the morning of July 8, 2016, when his car hit a Kenworth truck on the eastbound U.S. 90 Service Road near Jefferson Island Road in Iberia Parish. According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened when Blakes’ vehicle crossed into the westbound lane of the service road and struck a Kenworth truck.
Minutes before, Broussard Police officers said Blakes was involved in a hit-and-run collision at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and U.S. 90 in Lafayette Parish, where he reportedly rear-ended a Cadillac driven by Broussard. Court records stated that later examination would show that the only visible damage to Broussard’s vehicle was a slight bend in the license plate.
According to witnesses, Broussard got out of his vehicle with a gun and threatened Blakes, then chased him along U.S. 90 until Blakes took an exit and hit the truck while trying to escape.
During his trial, Broussard took the stand in his own defense. He called the testimony of four independent eyewitnesses who said they saw him holding a gun during the confrontation “100 percent false,” despite the fact that he was recorded saying “I got my pistol on me. Either ya’ll going to meet in Iberia Parish and stop this guy or I am going to stop him,” on the 911 dispatcher recording of the incident which was played for the jurors.
On the tape, the dispatcher again instructed Broussard to stop the pursuit and he refused.
Broussard continued the pursuit until he witnessed the fiery crash — almost 10 miles from where the initial incident occurred. On the 911 recording he can be heard saying, “Yeah, oh yeah, God don’t sleep, God don’t sleep. He just wrecked into an 18-wheeler.”
Broussard, who led a recall effort against Iberia Parish Sheriff Louis Ackal in 2015, insisted during his trial that his prosecution was a direct result of Ackal’s influence.