Contract proposals request for solid waste removal tops St. Martin Parish Council agenda

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martin Parish Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday evening, opening with a presentation from St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars on issuing a request for proposals for the parish’s solid waste collection contract.
The current contract, initiated in May 2019, is with Pelican Waste. Over the course of the last two years, however, there have been several issues addressed between Cedars and the company regarding its performance.
On more than one occasion, Cedars has indicated publicly that if the company did not deliver on the terms of its agreement the parish would consider reopening its bid process to allow other vendors to compete for the work.
The council is also scheduled to amend its subdivision ordinance to define a mobile home park, but holding off on requirements that those parks, along with apartment complexes, be required to provide commercial dumpsters for residents.
During its committee hearings earlier this month, Parish President Chester Cedars said the dumpster requirement had been the subject of several conversations, leading to his decision to hold off on it until more research could be done and questions answered.
The council will also consider some changes in the boundaries of the parish’s Sales Tax District No. 1 to eliminate areas where annexations have brought portions of the district into municipalities along the I-10 corridor.
The council will also consider creating a position of Public Works Project Manager to work with Public Works Director Kasey Courville to keep projects on schedule and on budget.
THe council will also consider a resolution to award the 2020 road project contract, worth more than $2 million, to Elliot Construction.
The St. Martin Parish Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Carroll Fuselier Meeting Room of the St. Martin Parish Government Annex Building, 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville.