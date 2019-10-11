The walls have gone up for New Iberia’s most anticipated future restaurant, and owners of the franchise are expecting to open within the coming months.
Although there were rumors for years beforehand, Chick-fil-A officially announced it was coming to Iberia Parish in June, to much excitement from local residents who were proud to have one of the most popular food chains in America coming to town.
Although there are 47 Chick-fil-A restaurants in Louisiana, including four in Lafayette, the New Iberia location will mark the franchise’s debut in the Teche Area (Iberia, St. Martin and St. Mary parishes).
The owners of the restaurant will be Austin and Amy Milke, Acadiana natives who had ventured out to Texas in recent years to operate Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Lone Star State.
“Chick-fil-A corporate found a piece of property they were interested in, and we were trying to get back home and we were interested so we applied,” Austin Milke said in June.
Construction workers have been busy in the Lagniappe Village parking lot on Admiral Doyle Drive for months, where the new restaurant will be situated between Checkers and Captain D’s.
“We are very pleased with the progress and quality of the construction and look forward to opening in the months to come,” the owners said when asked about the state of the construction.
The Chick-fil-A construction is one of several recent businesses going up in New Iberia. Construction has been set up next to the site of Hobby Lobbby and Rouses Market, both of which opened within the last year, on a third building that will hold a Ross Dress for Less discount clothing retailer.