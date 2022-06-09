NEW IBERIA — Construction has begun on a new retail development in New Iberia, which will be anchored by Crust Pizza Co., a rapidly growing Houston-based concept renowned for its Chicago-style thin crust pizza and family-friendly environment.
The Richards family, who are the developers behind the transformation of Clearview City Center in Metairie, will be leading the development of the New Iberia retail center, located at 900 E. Admiral Doyle Drive. The center will be developed on an outparcel adjacent to The Shops of New Iberia. The Shops of New Iberia is a grocery-anchored retail center occupied by Rouses Market, Ross Dress for Less, and Hobby Lobby.
“We are excited to start construction on this new retail center in New Iberia as part of our continued focus on investing in communities and properties throughout Louisiana that are primed for growth,” said Thomas Richards, managing member of the Richards’ family development firm. “With Crust Pizza Co.—one of the fastest-growing, fast-casual concepts in the South—and other future tenants, this retail center will bring exciting new amenities and options to New Iberia residents, while deepening the location’s position a hub for shopping and dining, attracting customers throughout the Acadiana region.”
Founded in 2011, Crust Pizza Co. has quickly grown the past few years from four to 24 current and planned locations in Texas and Louisiana. Crust prides itself on quality, with key differentiators that set the concept apart from other pizzerias such as shredding all cheeses from block form daily, making the dough fresh and in-house, and freshly chopping toppings like produce and cutting meats. The New Iberia location will feature hand-crafted pizzas, made-to-order pastas, fresh salads, and popular appetizers like Crust’s famous garlic cheese bread with marinara.
“Being from New Iberia, I am so excited to bring a great dining experience with delicious food to our guests and to give back to the community we love,” said Brenda Comeaux, Crust co-owner.
Construction of the 7,500-square-foot retail center is expected to be complete by November 2022, with the Crust Pizza Co. buildout expected to be complete by early 2023.