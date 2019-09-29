The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival continued festivities Saturday with multiple events in downtown New Iberia that kept those attending busy throughout the day.
Of note was the Children’s Parade that rolled down Main Street Saturday morning with a wide variety of schools and dance studios participating in the event to showcase their students pride in Louisiana’s sugar cane industry.
The parade took children from all over Iberia Parish and put them in thematic attire that ranged from dinosaurs to alligators.
Pageant winners from across the state participated in the event, with some children smiling their way through Main Street while others seemed beat from the heat.
Parents and friends set up shop all through downtown in anticipation of the parade, while vendors set up shop and doled out merchandise and water for those who were also feeling the effects of the hot September day.
Schools participating in the parade included Caneview Elementary, Johnston-Hopkins Elementary, Daspit Elementary, Coteau Elementary and several others. Each school set its own individual theme that the young parade-goers brandished through costumes and dancing.
Boy scout troops and dance studios also were a part of the action, showing off the patriotic and fun atmosphere that is emblematic of the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival.
Now in its 78th year, the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival is one of the biggest annual events in Iberia Parish, contributing to the local economy by simultaneously showing pride for Louisiana’s sugar industry and bringing in tourists from all across the state who want to take part in the fun.
A day earlier, the Farmer’s Parade rolled through downtown, followed immediately by the Candy Toss Parade held by the Berry Queens.
This year’s festival has been marked by a change in scenery for the annual street fair, which has moved several times over the past few years but is now located in the heart of downtown New Iberia at Bouligny Plaza.
The consolidated festival definitely brought in more people than usual for events like the Children’s Parade, and offered those attending more recreational options.
Fais-do-dos, parades and fair rides are all a brief walk away from each other, and organizers like Lisa Lourd said she hoped moving everything closer would bring a new energy to the festival.
Other events like Farm Fest, which took place Thursday, have also inspired more enthusiasm in the festival, with Shadows-on-the-Teche taking part in the fun and adding additional scenery and options for people who want to enjoy themselves for the weekend.
The festival ends today with a Royalty Mass to take place 9 a.m. this morning at St. Peter’s Church, which will be followed by the Royalty Parade at noon. The street fair is slated to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.