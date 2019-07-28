Concept for festival sprang from idea to bring zydeco, R&B crowds together

Casey Valentine can now add festival promoter to his resumé.
The Lafayette contractor met Alfred Walker, who operates a food services company in Cypress, Texas, while camping at Cajun Palms in Henderson three years ago. The two hit it off, not knowing that their meeting would eventually bring a new festival into existence.
The idea of bringing together the R&B community and the zydeco crowd was an interesting one. After letting the idea stew a bit, the concept for the Summer Zydeco and Soul Festival was born. Valentine and Walker formed Pelican Enterprises LA, developed a logo and set about getting all the various pieces together for the debut this weekend at the SugArena.
For a first shot, they did good. The SugArena was rocking into the night as a variety of acts took to the stage, keeping the beat and the vibes flowing for the crowd.
But it was Valentine and Walker, along with promoter Marlin Hollins, who generated the energy. The three were in constant motion throughout the event, checking on details, troubleshooting problems and making sure that their hundreds of guests were enjoying the experience.
The Daily Iberian caught up with Valentine for a few minutes as he took a break from his rounds Saturday afternoon.
So why soul and zydeco?
It just seemed natural. We have the R&B community, and we have the zydeco community. It seemed natural just pouring it all together.
Had you ever run a festival before?
No, this is the very first one. It was just an idea, not very serious at first. But over time it came together and solidified.
How did you select the artists?
We tried to identify artists in the region who were hot, who had a following and were on it. We also had to make sure they were not doing a festival in the area near our date to keep it more exclusive.
Were you worried about getting the crowd out for the first fest?
Earlier I had a moment where I was worried. But we had that rain come through and cool things off. I think it’s going to be fine. I feel a lot better now that we have people here and it’s going smooth.