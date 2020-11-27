On a gloomy Thanksgiving morning, residents of New Iberia had a reason to smile thanks to Word of Hope World Outreach Church’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.
More than 60 volunteers were on hand all working together to serve, pack and ship out meals to four different locations in the Teche Area.
Church members and volunteers hand delivered and dropped off meals to the community at Bank Street Park, the Gazebo at Bouligny Plaza on Main Street and on the corners of Hopkins Street and Robertson Street and Duperier Street and Henry Street.
Originally, the idea behind the community Thanksgiving dinner was to serve the community. Due to circumstances beyond their control, the church has had to change the way it handled the dinner this year.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meals were handed out to those who stopped by one of the four dropoff locations.
Each meal included hand-stuffed and seasoned turkey, hand-stuffed and seasoned pork roast, a baked spaghetti, green beans, corn maque choux, dinner rolls and desserts.
For the last 15 years, Word of Hope World Outreach Church has giving out meals to those in need. Rev. Zack Mitchell called the day a success, noting a large number of volunteers helped expedite the process that started at 9 a.m.
“We had people come in early and give us an hour, which was great,” Mitchell said. “Great attitude, great work.”
Mitchell and the volunteers planned to give out 300 meals but he believes they went a little beyond the initial goal.
Mitchell applauded the volunteers who helped out on Thanksgiving, taking time out of their day to give back to others.
“Some of the volunteers really took leadership and it worked together really well,” Mitchell said.
One of those volunteers, Brit Framel, is a resident of the Houston area and was visiting family and wanted to do his part in helping to give back.
“We’re just out here to spread the goodness and give back,” Framel said. “Give back to those who need help.”
Framel said he enjoyed everyone coming together to help out, including his children, which helped teach them the importance of giving back to others.
“I got the kids out here, I tried to explain to them what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and try to get them involved to understand, and it’s been great,” Framel said.
For all the years Mitchell has been a part of the church’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner, he said each year is as special as the last.
“My real enjoyment is seeing that the people need the food, want the food and eat the food,” he said.