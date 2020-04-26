For the third Saturday in a row, workers at Iberia Medical Center were treated to 100 plate lunches thanks to generous donations from local residents.
The neighbors of Shadows Bend subdivision, with real estate agent Cindy Herring spearheading the fundraising effort, had provided meals for two Saturdays, but figured they could support a third weekend with a little more effort.
Walter Voorhies of Uncle’s Barbeque led the planning for Saturday’s lunches, helping create the meals with donations from Delcambre Direct Seafood and Rouses Supermarket.
Volunteers plated the shrimp from Delcambre Direct and broccoli slaw, bread and fixins’ from Rouses to package the dinners before delivering them to the IMC staff Saturday morning.
The Shadows Bend group is just one of many organizations that have stepped up to help out medical workers pulling long hours under the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak. For example, teachers from New Iberia Senior High School voted to donate their Teacher Appreciation fund for the year, along with their time, to help feed frontline workers this week.
District 48 Rep. Beau Beaullieu and District 96 Rep. Marcus Bryant teamed up to organize the effort to provide plate lunches for the workers at IMC, rotating the time of the donations from day to day so workers on each shift could benefit. At last count, Baeullieu said they had lined up volunteers through May to continue serving meals.
Meanwhile, New Iberia Senior High School celebrated Teacher Appreciation Week by supporting healthcare workers.
This year, NISH skipped the traditional gifts for teachers and instead provided meals for those caring for the wellbeing of our community. The school donated the contents of its Teacher Appreciation fund to programs set up to feed doctors, nurses, and other hospital and nursing home employees.
In addition, NISH is challenging other local schools to follow their example and give their teacher appreciation funds to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis this year.
NISH Principal Curt Landry, who asked faculty and staff to vote on the possibility that the funds set aside to honor teachers could be used to provide meals for those staffing local hospitals and nursing homes, said he received an overwhelmingly favorable response.
“With schools closed, educators cannot provide for the community in the ways they normally do,” Landry said. “However, we still care. Even if we are not teaching, coaching, or mentoring, we can still shape the future by supporting others.”
Landry said NISH will be donating the $3,500 budgeted for Teacher Appreciation, on behalf of the entire NISH family, to a program organized by state representatives Beau Beaullieu and Marcus Bryant that feeds workers and Iberia Medical Center as well as to provide meals for local nursing home workers.
Teachers and staff also spent this week helping transport and deliver meals.