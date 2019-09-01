Community meeting set on bear-resistant cans

FRANKLIN — The St. Mary Parish Black Bear Conflict Office, St. Mary Parish officials and the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are putting on an open forum for St. Mary Parish residents to address issues with nuisance bear activities in residential areas north of U.S. 90.
St. Mary Parish is expanding the use of bear-proof garbage cans. In an effort to help residents understand bear proofing measures, the meeting will address any questions and concerns associated with the process and other general concerns with black bears. To answer these questions the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be on hand as well as St. Mary Parish officials.
Those attending will learn about bear proofing their homes and neighborhoods, LDWF abatement efforts, the ordinance for the proper use of wildlife-resistant refuse containers and the ordinance outlining refuse container’s placement for service.
The meeting will take place Thursday on the fifth floor of the St. Mary Parish Courthouse from 6 to 8 p.m.